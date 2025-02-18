How to get the ID to a child for the first time

The process of obtaining the first ID for a child is a necessary procedure in many cases, since, although it is not mandatory until the age of 14, having it from an early age can be useful for different efforts. From international travel planning to administrative procedures, IDC is a key tool that facilitates the official identification of the child in various situations. However, although the process is relatively simple, it requires complying with certain specific requirements and steps.

Next, all aspects related to obtaining the first national identity document for minors, from the necessary documentation to the procedure in the expedition offices. Knowing in advance the requirements and stages of the process will allow you to perform the process quickly and efficiently, without unnecessary complications.

Minimum age and mandatory DNI for minors

There is no minimal age established for a minor to obtain his first DNI; Even newborns can have it if their parents or guardians consider it necessary. However, Spanish legislation establishes that it is mandatory for all citizens from the age of 14, regardless of their place of residence. Having this document before that age can be beneficial to carry out procedures such as trips within the European Union, where official identification for minors is required.

Necessary documentation for the first issuance of the ID to a minor

When attending the appointment to obtain the ID for the first time for a child, it is essential to present a series of documents that prove their identity and nationality. The fundamental requirements are detailed below:

Birth literal certificate: This document must be issued by the corresponding Civil Registry, with a maximum age of six months with respect to the DNI application date. It is essential that it includes a specific annotation that indicates that it is issued alone for the purposes of obtaining the National Identity Document. Certificate of registration: a certificate is required that proves the residence of the child, issued by the City Council where it is domiciled. Like the birth certificate, this document must have an age not exceeding three months at the time of the application. Recent photography: It is necessary to provide a child photograph, with white background and 32×26 millimeters. The image should clearly show the child’s face, without glasses of dark crystals or other elements that may hinder their identification. Presence of the minor and the person who has the parental authority or guardianship: the minor must go personally to the ID Office, accompanied by the person who holds the parental authority or legal guardianship. This companion must present his own national identity document to prove his identity.

Procedure to obtain the ID for the first time

Once all the necessary documentation is collected, the next step is to request a previous appointment in one of the DNI expedition offices. This procedure can be done in the following ways:

Telephone: Calling 060, number enabled for appointment request, where a specific date and time will be assigned.

Through the Internet: accessing the Official website of the General Directorate of the Policewhere you can select the closest office and choose the available date and time that best fit your needs.

Cost and validity of the DNI for minors

The DNI expedition entails the payment of an administrative rate, whose amount is updated periodically. To know the rate in force at the time of the application, it is advisable to consult the official website of the National Police or directly contact the expedition office. The payment of this rate is generally made in cash in the office itself, although some allow the payment by bank card.

As for the validity of the document, for children under five, the ID is valid for two years. For those aged between five and 30, the validity is five years. It is important to take into account these dates to proceed to the corresponding renovations and always maintain the updated document.

Obtaining the DNI for a minor for the first time is a process that, although it requires the presentation of specific documentation and personal assistance to the expedition office, is facilitated with a correct preparation and knowledge of the steps to follow. Having this document not only complies with a legal obligation from a certain age, but also provides the child to an official identification necessary for multiple efforts and activities.