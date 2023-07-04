In recent years, the electronic certificate has become an essential tool to be able to carry out numerous procedures with the administration. Often cumbersome paperwork, which until recently had to be done in person and could take days to complete, can now be resolved in a few minutes from anywhere and without having to go to any office. This digital signature, which the user installs in the browser to guarantee their identity on the Internet, allows them to carry out procedures from the computer, mobile device or tablet before any public body that accepts this heading: Tax Agency, Social Security, SEPE, Civil Registry, town halls, cadastre, hospitals, DGT… and even the application for voting by mail.

This last point is especially relevant these days. With general elections just around the corner, many citizens will be on vacation on July 23, far from their usual residences. To be able to exercise the right to vote from a distance, the only possible alternative is to deposit the ballot by mail. The deadline to request it ends on the 13th, and to date, more than 1.2 million voters have already claimed it at post offices. The process requires a good dose of patience and, above all, time, because it is necessary to go to a branch, identify yourself with your ID, fill out an application form… At least, until now, because today that has changed.

To celebrate the first year of the company ElectronicCertificate.It (and make it easier for citizens to exercise their right to vote by mail), its managers offer the granting of this document by video, completely free of charge, from July 3 to 13. The firm specialized in digital identity Bewor Tech, SL is the owner of the company. The company is accredited by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation as a provider of qualified trusted electronic services, so security is absolute in terms of data protection. Also in the identification of users, since the video used to carry out the procedure is qualified by the National Cryptological Center, an entity that depends on the National Intelligence Center (CNI). The issue is also completely free and you would only pay for the extra services, which are optional: 3.95 euros for obtaining the digital certificate and 7.95 euros for professional advice.

The process to obtain it is simple. The first step is to register at ElectronicCertificate.Itthrough the web or the apps. To do this, the user must show his face to the webcam and show his ID or passport to the camera, on both sides. An authorized person reviews all of this information. Once the data has been verified, it is time to download the document, in a process that must be verified by SMS message. The file is encrypted, so that it recognizes the person with the same validity as if they showed their ID. Once you have installed it on the device or in the browser, all you have to do is identify yourself with your username. The application can be used without any problem from the mobile phone, since it does not require adding other software to be able to run it. In addition, it is adapted for people with sensory disabilities.

More than 10,000 certificates in one year

To date, Bewor Tech has already issued more than 10,000 certificates and the goal is for more and more citizens to take advantage of all the advantages of this service, so easy to use and very practical when it comes time to deal with the Administration. This is exactly what is happening now with voting by mail. For this reason, in the next ten days, the issue is completely free and you only pay for the extra services, which are optional: 3.95 euros for obtaining the digital certificate in a maximum of 30 minutes, and 7.95 euros for the Accompaniment of a professional –capable of resolving any doubt– during the installation process.

Bewor, a company specialized in digital identity, is accredited by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation as a provider of qualified electronic trust services. Therefore, security is absolute in terms of data protection.

“We offer the help that the user needs once the certificate is installed, because through our platform we give access to thousands of administrations from a single place. In other words, we not only issue the digital certificate, but we also help in all these procedures”, highlights the CEO of ElectronicCertificate.It, Mariano deMora. In addition, for only 4.95 euros per year, the user has an exclusive platform with all the administrations in Spain at their fingertips, without the need to waste minutes on the Internet while locating where to go to carry out each procedure. A very useful service, even more so with a general election in just three weeks.