At the gates of summer, Spain will test from this Monday, June 7, the new Covid passport to be able to travel on vacation. It is a pilot test that will officially come into force as of July 1, 2021. If you are awaiting this Covid certificate to be able to make trips more easily and to avoid problems when arriving in a foreign country, we will tell you everything what this passport implies.

What is the Covid passport for and what data does it contain?



The European Covid Digital Certificate will allow entry to a country without the need for quarantines or other restrictions. The covid passport will reflect, in a document, if we have the complete vaccination against the coronavirus. If you have already been immunized against Covid-19, either with the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccines, this information will appear on this certificate.

In addition, in case of not being vaccinated but having passed the disease, the covid passport will reflect this information and the presence of antibodies in the blood.

Finally, if you do not meet any of these questions but want to travel, you can perform a PCR or antigen test, which will also appear in this document.

All this data that will be stored in a QR code that can be obtained on paper or in digital format.

In which countries will the Covid passport be accepted?



The Covid passport will allow entry to all the countries of the European Union: as well as others that have joined this initiative: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France , Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Romania and Sweden. In addition, there are other countries that have joined this initiative, such as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

A priori, quarantines and other restrictions will be avoided, but States may impose them if they consider them necessary for public health reasons.

Who can apply for the Covid passport?



All citizens of the countries attached to the Covid passport initiative, in addition to their family members, regardless of nationality, and third-country nationals residing in the European Union.

How much does it cost to get the Covid passport?



The Covid passport is free. For now, it will be valid for one year and will be in the official language of the issuing country and in English.

Who delivers the Covid passport?



National authorities. In the case of Spain, they will be the Autonomous Communities in coordination with the Ministry of Health. Some autonomies have already started the process, such as Madrid, which announced that all the necessary information for the certificate will be provided with the virtual health card.