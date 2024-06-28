It is no secret that the current government has tried to make the Internet for the general public, not only at home, but on mobile devices. In this way, it has been revealed that all the beneficiaries of the Programs for Wellbeing will receive a free chip to browse the internet using a cell phone from the CFE.

Between June 26 and July 6, all beneficiaries of the Wellbeing Programs will be able to attend the Development Integration Centers, Wellbeing Fairs or branches of the Wellbeing Bank, to acquire a free chip from the “Connectivity for Wellbeing” program, by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). Here, Those selected will be able to enjoy monthly recharges with access to five GB to surf the Internet1,500 minutes for calls and 500 SMS messages.

Join the People’s Telephony with #CFEInternet! 🌐🛜 From June 26 to July 6, beneficiaries of the #DisabilityPension and beneficiaries of the #ProgramsForWellbeingthey will be able to acquire a free chip with an annual package to call,… pic.twitter.com/JtGzQRkVDq — Delegation of CDMX Wellbeing Programs (@Bienestar_CDMX) June 26, 2024

To be eligible for this chip, you need to be part of one of the following social programs:

Production for Wellbeing.

Support Program for the Well-Being of Girls and Boys, Children of Working Mothers.

Young People Building the Future.

Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities.

BIENPESCA, Support Program for the Well-being of Fishermen and Aquaculturists.

Fertilizers for Wellbeing.

Benito Juárez Scholarships.

For its part, You also need to meet the following requirements:

Belong to one of the Wellness programs mentioned above.

Have a telephone equipment with Band 28.

Submit CURP.

Official identification and proof of address.

With all this in hand, you can get one of the chips to surf the internet. However, at the moment there are a couple of details that are unknown. We just have to wait and see what the public's reception will be.

Author’s Note:

This is a great moment for all those who do not have a mobile internet plan. While it remains to be seen how effective this system is, it is a step in the right direction.

Via: Delegation of CDMX Wellbeing Programs