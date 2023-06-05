He birth certificate It’s one of the most used documents as this is required for almost any important personal procedure.

This document issued by the Civil registration serves for prove identity before public bodies or authorities that request it and contains personal data such as name, town, province and country of birth.

Although before, the birth certificate could only be processed in civil registries and town halls. In order for all Mexicans to have access to this document wherever they are, the Government of Mexico has enabled the option “Your birth certificate online”.

This is a mechanism through which Mexicans can download and print a certified copy of their birth certificate online on letter-size white paper.

How to get the birth certificate with QR online?

The process to download and print your birth certificate is very simple, as you just have to have access to a computer with an internet connection.

In the first step is to enter the portal (https://www.gob.mx/ActaNacimiento), On this site you will be asked to enter your Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

step is to enter the portal On this site you will be asked to enter your Unique Population Registry Code (CURP). In step two, the platform will ask you to enter the name of your father or mother and verify that all the information is correct.

Step 3: at this point you must complete the online payment charged to a credit or debit card (Visa or Mastercard).

Step 4: You will receive a digital copy of your certified birth certificate.

After completing these steps, you must print your birth certificate on a letter-size white sheet. It should be noted that the cost of this service may vary in relation to the entity, since the price can range from 85 pesos or more.