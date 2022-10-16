Sunday, 16 October 2022, 16:03



Mattresses are very bulky objects, in addition to containing recyclable materials such as fabrics, natural fibers or iron. That is why it is important that when we decide to change it we do it in the most environmentally friendly way. To do it in a responsible way, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) proposes several ideas to dispose of this waste.

Ask the seller to pick it up



In case you decide to change your mattress and buy a new one, you can ask the seller to pick it up. However, unlike other products such as household appliances, these businesses are not required to remove the old ones, but it is possible that some, especially physical stores, are willing to collect them. You lose nothing by asking.

Check if they pick it up in your city



If the previous option is not possible or it is not among your plans to buy a new one, you can consult the municipal garbage collection services.

Although the new Waste Law of April 2022 establishes that by 2025 manufacturers must be responsible for managing the waste they generate. So far many municipalities are already collecting them. Therefore, check with your town hall. In some municipalities there are fixed days for the collection of this type of object, while in others this service is on demand.

clean point



In the event that your town hall does not have the aforementioned service, the only option left is to take it to the nearest clean point.

All this in case you decide to get rid of the mattress permanently because if you want to give it a second life there are also several options.

sell the mattress



In case the mattress is in good condition, but you cannot use it for any reason, there is the possibility of selling it on a second-hand platform so that someone can give this object a second life.

donate it



If, even if the mattress is in perfect condition, you do not want to sell it, it is also possible to donate it. In this case, you can get in touch with a platform or NGO that collects these objects for people who need them.