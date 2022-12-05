Having fungus is something that can be easily avoided, as long as one is disciplined, however, in the case of feet it is sometimes somewhat complicated, we will share with you below how to get rid of toenail fungus with baking soda.

It is possible that at some point in your life you have met someone or, failing that, you yourself, have had some fungal complicationalso known as athlete’s foot, this is due to the accumulation of moisture in certain areas that provide the opportunity for these organisms to develop.

Something that used to be done before was to simply get rid of the shoes that were infected, the one you used continuously, because the fungus had developed there and start using a new one, despite this once you have them on your feet it is a bit more complicated than that.

Now, despite the fact that over the years an endless number of remedies, creams and even tonics have been created to eliminate fungus, one of the most used over the years continues to be bicarbonate, but how to get rid of toenail fungus with baking sodathe trick is simple:

The first thing you should do is start using the baking soda as if it were talc, especially in the affected area, then put on the sock and put a little more in the shoe, acting inside and out, what it will do is act like a moisture absorber.

Another way to combat nail fungus is to make a paste made with baking soda and a little water, until it forms a paste, which you will use to put on top of your nail, leaving it for 15 minutes and then removing it to rinse and dry well, the process must be done 3 times a day.

Why does baking soda kill fungus?

Now that we have solved your doubt about how to get rid of toenail fungus with baking sodayou will surely wonder what is in the bicarbonate used to eliminate fungus, and that is that this white powder contains different properties:

It is antifungal

Alkaline

Antiseptic

Being antifungal helps directly fight fungus and not only those on the feet, any other fungus you have on your feet, hands or your skin will help you eliminate it. Baking soda is alkaline because it has a very high PH and since it is antiseptic it can be used directly on the skin without altering it.