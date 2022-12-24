The Dlower back odor It is also known as lower back pain. This region includes the last five vertebrae of the spine, which are the ones that support most of the body’s weight.

There are various reasons for low back pain, but the most frequent are: injuries, muscle problems, posture problems, spinal problems, illnesses and stress. Also, this can be chronic or acute or chronic.

Lower back or lumbar pain can often be treated without medical help, but when the pain is severe and prevents free movement, it is recommended to see a specialist.

A common myth about back pain is that you need to rest and avoid activity for a long time.

In fact, doctors do NOT recommend bed rest. If you don’t have any signs of a serious cause of your back pain (such as loss of bowel control, weakness, weight loss, or fever) stay as active as possible, says MedLine Plus.

how to get rid of lower back pain fast

Here are some things you can do to get relief from lower back pain fast:

Repose: Try to rest and avoid activities that make the pain worse.

apply ice: You can apply ice to the affected part of your back for 15-20 minutes every hour for the first few days of pain.

use heat: After a few days, you can switch to applying moist heat to the affected part of your back to help relieve pain and muscle tension.

Do stretching exercise: Gentle stretching exercises can help relieve muscle tension and lower back pain.

Take over-the-counter medications: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen or naproxen can help relieve lower back pain.

It is important to mention that these are only temporary remedies and that it is important to see a doctor if the pain is persistent or if it is accompanied by other symptoms. The doctor can determine the cause of the pain and recommend a more effective treatment.