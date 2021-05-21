Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Thousands of tweeters are wondering about an effective way to get rid of interrupted sleep after the end of the blessed month of Ramadan, and some try to provide advice that contributes to changing the sleep routine and returning to normal life.

Dr. Alia Salah, a nutritionist, says that resetting a person’s biological clock does not happen overnight, and there is no medicine that solves this crisis, but it is a set of steps and instructions that must be followed to reach a quiet night and uninterrupted sleep.

Consistent routine and exercise

The doctor recommends setting a specific schedule that does not change for waking up and sleeping, adhering to this schedule and the number of sleep hours even on long holidays, and adjusting the body clock is the easiest way to get a quiet sleep at night without disturbances. Thanks to the human brain, which keeps the routine well and enjoys repeating it day after day, and among this good routine is to have a small nap of no more than 20 minutes per day.

Some sports practitioners believe that exercise helps to relax and get quiet hours of sleep, and some resort to practicing it directly before bed and this is a fatal mistake as it leads to the exact opposite, as exercise results in excess energy that is difficult for the body to get rid of, and for this, exercise is Important in regulating sleep, but it should be at least three hours before going to sleep.

No electronic devices and caffeine

She recommends staying away from electronic devices at least an hour before going to bed, turning off all devices that emit light and making do with quiet music that helps relax instead of watching videos in dim light, as many young people do.

After Ramadan, everyone returns to their eating habits, including drinking cups of coffee. Here, the body stores large amounts of caffeine, which is not found in coffee alone, but in chocolate, soda, and many sweets that provide the body with great energy, and it is difficult to get rid of it at bedtime.

Studies indicate that coffee helps the body and becomes useful in the case of consuming one cup in the early morning, and if a person is forced to drink it during daylight hours, at the very least, it should be six hours before the scheduled time of sleep so as not to cause him insomnia.