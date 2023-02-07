The inflammation It is a necessary process for the body to heal from injuries, but when this inflammation is chronic and caused by factors such as obesity, diet, stress and lack of exercise, it can have serious health consequences.

Low-grade chronic inflammation is linked to cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, arthritis, and type 2 diabetes.

Harvard Medical School recommends fighting chronic inflammation in 7 easy steps.

The first is an anti-inflammatory diet. Three diets have a particularly anti-inflammatory action: the Mediterranean Diet, based on foods of vegetable origin, fish and healthy fats. Mediterranean Diet, based on whole grains, fruit, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds; fish, little meat and healthy fats and Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) diet. It stands for “Alternative Healthy Eating Index” and assigns scores to foods and nutrients that are predictive of chronic disease.

In addition to a proper diet, exercise is essential to combat inflammation and would be the second step. Medical guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week and muscle building two days a week.

Maintaining a healthy weight and controlling abdominal fat would be the third stepas it also helps prevent fat-related inflammation.

The adiposity that accumulates in the abdomen is the most harmful because it favors the release of inflammatory substances, which is why it is so important to eliminate fat in this area.

Sleeping well would be the fourth step. Lack of sleep can also increase inflammation, so it’s important to get enough sleep and try to improve your sleep quality.

Steps five, six, and seven would be: A healthy lifestyle, including stress reduction, abstinence from tobacco, and moderate alcohol consumption, can also help prevent chronic inflammation.