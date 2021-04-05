From exercise and diet to surgical interventions, it’s a long list of ways to lose weight.

Most of the time, it remains that the common feature among the majority of those who suffer from excess weight is that there is an intention to get rid of the extra kilograms, but it seems in many cases that words are much easier than actions in this area.

According to what was published by the “Boldsky” website, concerned with health affairs, unless there is a reason to bear more pressure on oneself by deciding to follow a harsh diet or rigorous training; All that a person has to do is watch closely what they are eating and not eating, in order to achieve a positive result in the short term without suffering.

The good news is that some of the items already available in the kitchen can be the deciding factor in weight loss, according to the following:

1-Ginger

Ginger is one of the best weight loss ingredients because it helps the body burn fat more quickly and efficiently. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

2- Garlic

Garlic can be added to the diet for those wishing to lose weight. Garlic is said to have anti-obesity properties because it works to prevent the accumulation of fats in the body, thus preventing weight gain. Some studies have also indicated that eating garlic on a regular basis fights stress and reduces symptoms of anxiety.

3- Black pepper

Black pepper is low in calories and high in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and healthy fats, all of which contribute to weight loss. Some studies have found that black pepper contains piperine, which boosts metabolism, prevents fat cell differentiation and increases the bioavailability of nutrients.

4- Turmeric

It is widely used for many purposes, from treating wounds to solving insomnia, and is also low in calories and helps increase the metabolism rate and also boosts the body’s immune system.

5-Cinnamon

Cinnamon is one of the healthiest ingredients that work best for successful weight loss attempts. It is said that once you add some cinnamon to your morning coffee it is possible to simply begin to lose grams of extra weight, on top of cinnamon’s other nutritional properties.

6- cayenne pepper

Scientific studies have shown that eating cayenne pepper, or also known as “cayenne”, regularly will help curb appetite and help the body burn more calories.

7- Mustard seeds

Mustard seeds contain selenium, a mineral known for its ability to care for thyroid function, which in turn helps in weight loss. Mustard seeds can be added to meals or salads for healthy weight loss.

8- Flax seeds

While flaxseed has many benefits, it has a wide reputation associated with its properties in dissolving excess fats from the body, thus aiding in weight loss. The role of flaxseed in weight loss comes from its unique nutritional properties and its molecular formula consisting of fiber, essential fatty acids, lignin and low carbohydrates.

9 – Chia seeds

Chia seeds are full of fiber, which gives a person a feeling of fullness for a longer period and helps prevent overeating, and because these seeds take a long time to digest, they stay longer in the stomach after eating them. These tiny seeds also contain soluble fiber, which reduces appetite while at the same time preventing the feeling of bloating.

10-Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are packed with fiber and protein, which help to feel full and reduce appetite, which in turn is beneficial for weight loss. Sesame seeds also stimulate the body’s production of fat-burning enzymes.

11 – Lentils

Lentils are a great source of protein and plant fiber. Eating lentils can help you achieve more satiety and thus contribute to weight loss.

12- Olive oil

Olive oil contains healthy fats that promote a feeling of fullness. Healthy fats give you the advantage of absorbing fat-soluble vitamins that can aid in weight loss.

13 – Carrots

Although carrots are low in calories, they are extremely nutritious, making them a logically important component of weight loss. Studies confirm that adding carrot juice to your daily diet can be one of the most effective ways to lose belly fat.

14- Greek yogurt

Studies have shown that calcium-rich diets such as yogurt lead to more weight loss than taking calcium supplements alone.

15 – leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach and cabbage are perfect ingredients in any weight loss plan because they are low in calories and carbohydrates and loaded with fiber.

16 – Fibrous vegetables

Fibrous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, are rich in fiber and incredibly full and thus effective in weight-loss efforts.

17- Boiled potatoes

Nutritionists point out that eating boiled potatoes is one of the best ways to fill up your stomach without worrying about weight gain.

18-Avocado

Besides its multiple nutritional and health benefits, avocados are known to be low in carbs and a great source of fiber, with each serving containing only 9 grams of carbs, 7 of which come from fiber.

19 – Grapefruit

Eating half a grapefruit half an hour before meals can help you feel full and eat fewer calories in general.

20- Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps lower blood sugar levels, control insulin levels, improve metabolism, and treat acne. It also reduces body fat. Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which can aid in weight loss because the acid breaks down food well and prevents the blood from absorbing more fats.

21-Balsamic vinegar

It is preferable to use balsamic vinegar in preparing salad dishes because it is low in the number of calories and gives a distinct flavor and taste, which excludes any other ingredients for the same purpose, but is rich in calories.