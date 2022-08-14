Self-development experts and psychologists agree that optimism in a person’s life has a significant impact on his professional and private life, which is a tendency or tendency to look at the best side of events and anticipate the best results, or to view life in general in a positive way, according to “Forbes”, which indicated that The theory of a glass filled with water to the middle explains the difference between optimism and pessimism, as the optimist sees the water in the half of the glass, while the pessimist does not focus only on the empty part. . Athletes use this technique to shift their mental focus away from negative expectations of losing, or undermining self-confidence. Although this method is difficult to apply, especially in critical situations, it is extremely important.
Research has shown that optimists devise more positive ways of seeing disappointing events, and often reshape them, viewing challenges as opportunities. Steve Jobs was known for his positive view of his dismissal from Apple, as he said in his speech at a graduation ceremony at Stanford University: “I did not notice it at first, but it turned out later that the dismissal was the best thing that happened to me, as the weight of responsibility for success shifted to The agility of a beginner, and that freed me to embark on the most important stage of creativity in my life.”
Ignore negative thinking and negativity.
Think of the positive gain in every crisis.
Look for solutions instead of frustration.
Don’t exaggerate expectations and be realistic.
Don’t give in to despair and trust yourself.
Spread hope and good ideas.
