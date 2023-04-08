Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10:21





In the hottest seasons, insect pests that settle in the home always proliferate, in some cases causing an unsustainable coexistence. Ants are harmless and may not be as worrisome as cockroaches, but they can carry bacteria. They can also become a source of infection if they come into contact with food or if there are babies and children in the home. In addition, the presence of any bug if not controlled can be a nightmare for the cohabitants.

Ants usually appear in houses with the change of season, increasing their presence in the hottest months. But there are other factors that will also determine whether they continue to reproduce. Keeping all spaces clean without food remains is crucial so that these insects do not stay to live. Try to keep surfaces and floors free of crumbs after cooking or eating. To prevent these tiny animals from appearing, it is also important to seal any cracks or holes that could become their shelter.

In addition to these preventive measures, there are several home remedies with which you will be able to drive them away. Most of these products and foods you will already have at home.

– Vinegar. So that they do not settle, especially in your kitchen, the area they ‘choose’ for easy access to food, you can use this ingredient for cooking. Its strong smell is an effective solution to repel ants. To prepare this repellent, you just have to mix the same amount of vinegar and water and throw them in the corners of the house.

– Lemon. Although it is a pleasant smell for humans, it is unbearable for ants and disorients them. Mix water and lemon juice to scare away ants

– Baking soda. The most effective product to clean and remove stains from clothes and surfaces, you can also use it to make ants disappear from your home. Spread the areas of the house where you have seen ants.

– Talcum powder. Look for the route of the ants and throw the talcum powder around the area.

– Coffee, garlic, bay leaf or mint. The smells of these foods prevent ants from staying in your house to live. Place coffee beans, a clove of garlic, or bay or mint leaves in small bags throughout the house.

– Cornmeal. You can also use this product to avoid the presence of ants.