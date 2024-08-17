A rather strange idea emerged to involve Iran in the negotiations that took place in Qatar to stop the war on Thursday, August 15, 2024. However, this did not happen because Israel objected to the idea. It is not clear who raised the idea, which seems to have been an attempt to appease Iran and convince it not to respond to Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, as the latest formula that was thought of was that Iran would not respond if the fighting in Gaza stopped!

Only the leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon remained determined to respond in revenge for the assassination of his military commander in the southern suburbs of Beirut! The American delegation came to Doha, as did the Israeli delegation to join the Qatari and Egyptian delegations, while Hamas announced its non-participation, sometimes because it insisted on implementing the previous agreement, or because Netanyahu added new conditions; however, it was said that Qatar represented Hamas in the meeting, and conveyed its point of view. Optimism declined because US Secretary of State Blinken cancelled his eighth or ninth visit to the region during the Doha meeting.

On the Lebanese side, or the northern front, US President Hochstein’s envoy and then the French envoy came to Beirut. The efforts of the two envoys focused on convincing the party not to respond so that the war would not expand with Israeli escalation if the party engaged in higher-intensity fighting; while Israeli strikes continued in Gaza and southern Lebanon. The other concern of the envoys was to urge Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to announce his commitment to implementing UN Resolution 1701, which includes Hezbollah’s withdrawal from the border and the deployment of the Lebanese army and international forces there. The Lebanese government announced its intention to increase the number of army personnel by five thousand to be stationed on the border alongside the existing Lebanese and international forces.

When the American envoy met with a delegation of opposition MPs in Beirut, he also urged them to speed up efforts to elect a new president of the republic after the high position had been vacant for nearly a year and ten months! It was always said: Do not provoke war, because everyone knows how it starts, but no one knows how it ends.

And here are ten months and more of fighting and thousands of civilian victims, with an average of sixty dead in Gaza per day and five dead in southern Lebanon. The destruction of buildings is great, not only in Gaza, but also in southern Lebanon, in addition to the displacement and exhaustion of both sides. To make matters worse last week, in addition to the dead and prisoners in the West Bank, thousands of settlers, led by Israeli Minister Ben Gvir, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, demanding the right to share it with Muslims to pray in it; while elements in the Israeli government and Haredi (religious) groups refused to change the agreed-upon rules that Jews are not allowed to pray in the mosque, and this was condemned by international bodies, the United Nations, and several Arab countries.

In addition to the difficulties of stopping the war, there is no clarity about who will govern Gaza after the war and organize aid operations. It is true that the Americans and Arabs want the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza, but the Israelis oppose it, in addition to doubts about the Authority’s capabilities despite the agreement with Hamas in Beijing to establish a national unity government. There is a huge difference between stopping the fighting and getting out of war.

Stopping the fighting means stopping the killing. Reaching a cessation of war means entering into negotiations and initiatives that help reach a sustainable peace that can only be achieved through a two-state solution.

*Professor of Islamic Studies – Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities.