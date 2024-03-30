An atmosphere of frustration and blockage dominates the world, including the Middle East. There is no doubt that the most horrific blockages occur in the Gaza war and the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, the matter is not limited to that, as there is the war in Sudan and the crises that have become old in Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia and Yemen. In addition to wars, there are hunger crises, children's grievances, and health and education issues, which are getting worse even if there are no wars raging. Most complaints in these crises come from international and state humanitarian organizations or major charitable organizations.

The organizations are complaining about three things: the continued killing, starvation, and abuse of children, the failure of the relevant institutions to reach areas of need and necessities, and finally the dwindling resources necessary to meet the worsening needs. All of this does not mean that there are no mediations and efforts to get out of the impasses. These efforts are often international, and some of them have their origin in a decision or decisions taken by the Security Council or sought by regional parties and alliances. However, most of the time in the last two decades, international envoys and goodwill mediators are of no use, even in persuading the delivery of food and medicine while the fighting continues! There are one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh fleeing Myanmar.

The funny thing is that humanitarian organizations complain that the official Bangladeshi authorities do not facilitate their work in delivering aid, because they do not want these miserable people to be reassured that there are resources so they can settle down and not leave! The funny thing is that something similar is happening in Lebanon with Syrian refugees, whose numbers have approached two million (40% of the Lebanese population), and some of whom receive little international aid, but Lebanese officials want them to leave at any cost!

In several articles recently, I have reiterated the issues of the global order based on the Charter of the United Nations and its values ​​and regulations, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the rights and duties it stipulates. This global system of values ​​is being violated and cracked. It is a system that has components and deterrents, but they are gradually being disrupted, and there is no difference in the difficulty between adults and children. No one admits to bearing responsibility, but rather places all of this on the backs and shoulders of opponents and enemies. I called the values ​​of the world order that were prevalent, the values ​​of what is known, as they are the principles and common principles recognized in the international community and among people. What is notable as we are in Ramadan is that what is good is a Qur’anic term. Some commentators call it the Complex of Virtues. But what is understood from the Qur’an is that saying about it or some of its values ​​is a common matter between us and people, and so the call comes to get to know each other.

It is a mutual recognition of morals and interests, cooperation, communication and deliberation to create the new and advanced. What I want to reach is that the enormous global changes are affecting the commonly accepted concepts of peace, sufficiency, justice, and stability. So we are about to have two good things, the changing and fractured global good, and the traditional peace and safety good. It is necessary to restore the global reputation for approaching problems in the spirit of common humanity and to break through the blockages.

*Professor of Islamic Studies – Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities