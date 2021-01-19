Given the forecast of heavy rains, it is recommended to avoid using the car as much as possible, and in any case, if we are traveling, avoid crossing through areas where there is dammed or moving water, since we run the risk of sinking (if we do not know the depth), or to be dragged by the force of the water.

However, when the car has stopped in the middle of a riverbed, unable to advance, and begins to slide and be dragged, it is best to get out of it.

In an underwater car, opening the doors is nothing short of mission impossible, due to the pressure that the water exerts against them. Although the probability of being trapped in a submerged car is not excessively high, a series of recommendations should be taken into account so that, if the case arises, we can get out of it as easily as possible.

If we cannot open the doors, the best option will be the window. In the event that it cannot be opened, either because the mechanism has been damaged or because the car no longer has power, the best thing is to break the window -Never the front window, because its coating prevents it from being pierced- with a metal-tipped hammer or some other blunt object.

At this point, the water will most likely enter with great force, so keeping the seat belt fastened until the end is a good idea. We can only open the door easily enough when the car is completely flooded, so, in this time it is convenient that we try to remain calm and breathe deeply to take advantage of the air while we have it, according to the recommendations of Autocasión. If the car is being dragged by the force of the water, we can try to exit through the window on the opposite side of the current.

Once outside, we will try to swim with the current, but directing our course towards the nearest shore.

In public transport vehicles such as buses or metro trains there are some small hammers located on the sides next to the windows. They are specifically designed to easily break glass in the event of an accident, and facilitate emergency evacuation.

An element of the car can perform a similar function in the event of an accident. These are the spark plugs, the element that allows gasoline cars to start – not diesel cars, which work by compression. To use it as an emergency tool, the fundamental part is the insulating central ceramic coating. Thanks to its higher density, it is very easy to break a glass with it in an emergency, both by throwing it against it and by scratching the glass itself. Although it is not likely that inside the car we have a spark plug at hand, in the event of heavy rain it is recommended to be proactive and carry some type of similar object in case it is necessary.