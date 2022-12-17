The rush of everyday life, tiredness after a long day at work and many worries can make getting out of a sedentary lifestyle an almost impossible mission.

After all, with so many demands, it is difficult to find time in your schedule to practice physical activities and still be willing to deal with yet another “commitment”. However, everyone knows that the lack of activities can contribute to the emergence of numerous diseases, in addition to decreasing our quality of life considerably, being responsible for the appearance of insomnia, indisposition, body aches and many other problems.

If you want to change this situation and get out of sedentary lifestyle, but never manage to maintain the frequency of exercises, see important information that will make physical activity be included in your routine in a healthy and pleasant way!

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) states that more than half of the Brazilian population is sedentary. When we hear about “getting out of a sedentary lifestyle”, the first thing that comes to mind is joining a gym, lifting weights, running, etc., but it is possible to get out of a sedentary lifestyle with simple attitudes in everyday life.

It is important to remember that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), any and all bodily movement that provides energy expenditure is considered a physical activity, for example, sweeping the house or climbing stairs. Having a sedentary lifestyle can bring on a range of health issues such as cardiovascular disease, obesity and depression, so making some simple changes can help get your routine moving.

How to get out of sedentarism?

Know that it’s not just running and bodybuilding that can improve your health, the important thing is to be physically active, finding something that gives you pleasure and helps you reach your goals. It’s worth checking out the tips we separate!

1. Assess your physical condition

If you’ve been standing still for a long time, it’s important to go through an assessment before starting any type of exercise. Thus, you will know how your health is and what are the most recommended practices for your body.

In addition, this assessment will help you to monitor your evolution over time, measuring your fat rate, your amount of muscle mass and also your measurements, in addition to other specific data — such as cholesterol rate —, which can serve as a parameter for you to realize the benefits of sticking to your plan.

2. Define your goals, but be realistic

Why do you want to exercise? Knowing what to expect is key to finding the activities that best fit your goal.

But it’s important that you’re realistic, or this goal could easily cause you to get frustrated and give up on the exercises. If you intend to lose weight, set goals that can be achieved without exaggeration, such as reducing 1 kg in two months, for example.

Also, set goals that can show how much your fitness is improving, like walking up a flight of stairs without getting as tired or improving your running time.

3. Try different exercises and find your favorite to get out of sedentary lifestyle

Do you hate gym? Can’t stand running or walking? Alright, these aren’t the only ways to get out of a sedentary lifestyle. The important thing is to try a few different exercises and then find the one that, in addition to being good for your body, also gives you pleasure. This way, it will be much easier to fit it into your routine!

Outdoor exercises — such as sports, yoga or cycling — are great choices for those who want to get out of the house. Those who feel too hot can opt for swimming or water aerobics and those who love meeting new people can include dance classes in their routine. Try different options until you find the one that best fits your profile.

4. Go slowly

Don’t want to change radically overnight. Remember that your body needs time to adapt, so start with a lower intensity and gradually challenge yourself.

Another idea is to vary the modalities, so you don’t fall into a routine and can work different areas of your body, such as investing in weight training one day, aerobic activity another and ending the week with yoga, stretching or another more relaxing endeavor.

5. If not today, do it tomorrow

How many times do we start the first week with a lot of motivation, but unforeseen events appear and soon we give up on the new routine? Know that including a new habit in your daily life may not be so easy and you will need to persist.

Therefore, do not cover yourself too much. If you can’t do the exercise today, resume planning tomorrow. The important thing is to stay focused until it becomes something natural!

6. Know your routine and your tastes

Not always that ′′ fashionable ′′ exercise will be right for you. In order for you to be able to include activity in your life, it needs to be something that gives pleasure and motivates or inspires you. So, get to know your personal preferences and also your routine. Are you unable to get up early and always put off morning activities?

So, it’s not a good idea to program yourself to run every day at 5 am, is it? Find a time that is easy to include the activity in and that you feel excited about.

If it’s hard to start alone, call friends or someone who also needs to leave sedentary lifestyle aside, that way, it will be harder to “kill” training on those lazy days. When you meet your entire goal, how about giving yourself a gift?

It could be a relaxing massage or an outfit in your current size. These little treats will help you keep up the pace and stay motivated. Did you like our tips for getting out of a sedentary lifestyle? Take the opportunity to learn a little more about stress and discover new ways, in addition to exercises, to deal with this modern problem.