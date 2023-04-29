Mexico.- Did they ask you R.F.C.? In this note we will tell you how you can get it without the need to queue for miles that are made in the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

First of all, you must be clear that the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) It is a key that the Mexican government uses to identify people and companies that carry out economic activities in the Mexican Republic.

In this sense, it must be borne in mind that the only dependency accredited for its issuance is the Tax Administration Service (SAT) dependent, in turn, on the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

How to get my RFC without doing the endless lines in the SAT?

However, if you need to obtain your RFC for whatever reason, you can carry out this process on the official SAT website. However, depending on your situation before the tax agency, you can obtain the document online or, alternatively, you will have to go to the offices of the agency.

If you are already registered with the SAT as a taxpayer, you only need your Unique Population Registry Code (curp), from your password and your RFCwhich will be required when you enter the official website of the SAT, in the section referring to the RFC.

In case you prefer to go to the SAT in person, you can also do it, and you will be given the RFC by handing in only your credential INE. However, keep in mind that you may have to wait, since there is usually a lot of demand for this procedure.

RFC for the first time?

However, if you are not registered, You will have to go in person to the SAT offices in your town.. Ideally, you should make an appointment so that they can assist you faster, which you can schedule on the official website of the tax office. However, if it is your first time, it will always be better to go by appointment.