The Command and Control Center of the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police received 80,186 calls, with 74,393 calls to the number (999), and 5,793 calls to the call center (901) during the first five days of Ramadan.

Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Centre, said that the call center received 2,331 messages via e-mail, and 2,211 messages through the “chat” service on the Dubai Police website, explaining that these two services enable customers to obtain immediate answers to their inquiries and suggestions, through Meet specialized staff in the call center.

Al Muhairi affirmed Dubai Police’s constant keenness to reduce response time, through the use of the latest technology, as it is the first responder to the communication as part of its strategy aimed at enhancing security and safety in society, appealing to the public to call (999) in emergency cases only, and call (901). In non-emergency cases and when inquiring about the services provided by the Dubai Police to members of society, stressing that the command and control center has the utmost importance and sensitive nature of work as it is the first responder to emergency communications,