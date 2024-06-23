According to the criteria of

Colombians in the United States represent a vibrant and diverse community which has grown significantly in recent decades. In this context, there are certain regions where the Latin spirit can be perceived more, such is the case of Elizabeth, New Jersey, ‘the most Colombian city’ in the United States.

It is a small town of just over 130,000 inhabitants, of which it is estimated that 40,000 are of Colombian origin or roots, also has its own “Colombian district”. According to the latest update from the Census Bureau, made in 2023, 65 percent of the inhabitants are of Latin origin and many of them come from Colombia.

Elizabeth, the Colombian community is so important that a special ceremony is held to raise the yellow, blue and red flag on July 18, at City Hall, located in Winfield Scott Plaza. To reach this place with a Latin soul, from Miami, Florida to Elizabeth, the distance is 2,044 kilometers and the approximate duration of the trip is 18 hours 29 minutes by car.

If you prefer a much shorter option, You can fly from Miami, Florida to Newark, estimated direct travel time is 3 hours and from there opt for the train, taxi or bus. The latter represents the longest time compared to the previous ones.

What to do in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the ‘most Colombian’ city in the United States?



Elizabeth hosts a variety of festivals and cultural events throughout the year, celebrating the city’s multicultural heritage. These events include food festivals, live music, and community fairs.

According to the city’s official site, Elizabeth has a total of seven spray fountains, two spray parks and one pool throughout the city. These are run by the Recreation Department, and are available during the summer months, June through September, seven days a week. They are totally free.

Besides, Jersey Gardens Mall is the largest shopping center in New Jersey, ideal for shopping lovers. They also have the Liberty Hall Museum, a facility that offers a look at the history of New Jersey and the United States.