Consumers do not trust that the data they supply to companies is being managed correctly. Around 90% admit they do not feel safe, according to Laura Sallstrom, professor of Technology Policy at Duke University (United States) in the video that leads that text.

Privacy and security are the main axes on which this mistrust pivots. Within the private consumer market, what most worries the consumer are the cracks in the systems. “Like when we hear that an organization has suffered a security breach and all the credit cards have been stolen,” says Sallstrom.

This cyberprivacy expert adds that consumers do not really know their rights or understand the legal protections they have. “If you read the terms and conditions, it is impossible to know what they do with your data, so improving and simplifying communication is something that customers often ask for,” he adds.

To achieve this, it is important, says Sallstrom, that the regulatory framework is expanded, something that depends on governments. But companies can take a step towards clarity early on. “In the case of those that are dedicated to developing technology, we see that it is increasingly common for them to have groups of advisers who study the development of new products, so that engineers are no longer alone in the first steps. That team includes people who take care of the marketing, of the legal aspect, of the conformity and, perhaps, even to a guru of the privacy that also contributes his ideas from the beginning ”, describes.

In the video, prepared by The Vodafone Observatory of the Company, the expert Laura Sallstrom delves into the improvement of communication and the management of consumer data by companies.