“You have the room like a lion den.” “You forgot your gym shoes at home again.” “You never pick up the toys.” “You never take responsibility for your things.” These are some of the phrases that all of us, at some point in our childhood or adolescence, have heard from our parents in an attempt to make us more responsible at home and also at school. The RAE understands by responsible a person who “pays care and attention to what she does or decides”, and who is “obliged to answer” for certain acts.

There are two factors that influence whether or not someone is responsible during their childhood and adolescence. One is that the paternal or maternal model is especially overprotective and prevents the children from assuming the responsibilities that correspond to them. “We would be talking about a learned attitude,” explains the child psychologist Silvia Álava. The second factor is their personality, since “there are children who are much more responsible from an early age, as a trait of their character, and yet others are less so,” he adds.

The irresponsible child behaves before his parents in two different and very defined ways. “There are children who, when they have to have a responsibility, directly confront their parents. And others who do not directly oppose the request made by the elders, but in the end avoid doing what is asked of them”, explains the also author of the books. we want happy children and We want them to grow up happy.

The modification of these behaviors requires a continuous work of the tutors. A task that goes through letting them see that being irresponsible has consequences that they must face and assume. “In most cases, if they don’t do the tasks or tasks set by the mother or father, the parents fall into the attitude of ‘it’s okay, I’ll do it’. In this way, the minor learns that things can stop being done perfectly because, even if they scold or punish him, in the end he manages not to do it, ”explains Álava. To combat these gestures, it is necessary to sit down with them and teach them that if they do not help at home, do not pick up their clothes or leave the flute forgotten when they have Music class, things happen: “Not through direct punishment, but with direct results , so that they assume what happens when one does not behave responsibly”. Of course, Álava points out, “without anger or grudges or punishments”.

But, sometimes, it is not easy to guide this type of children “to achieve the balance between feeding their self-esteem, so that they feel capable and interested in the world that adults propose to them, and firmness in the limits”, Carlos maintains. M. Jordán, clinical psychologist from the Psychiatry service of the Fuenlabrada University Hospital (Madrid’s community). This restraint must be achieved in all environments, educational and family. However, Jordán adds, if the inappropriate behavior is confined to a single setting, the problem will almost certainly be in that setting, rather than in the girl or the boy.

To find solutions to these actions, parents are advised to observe the environment. Analyze if there are major problems or changes at home, if there has been a significant loss or if something may be happening at school. “Before looking for problems in children we have to evaluate the environment in which they grow up. Children are very sensitive to the environment, as they are in full development and a change in the right direction at home can have very beneficial effects”, points out Jordán. If there is nothing to modify, or other obvious problems that require attention on their own, “such as the habitual excessive use of electronic devices and networks, some type of abuse, etc., it is advisable to consult a professional who can make a proper diagnosis” , argues the psychologist. In this way, as explained by Álava, the expert, depending on the age, personality and characteristics of each of the children, will analyze what responsibilities they must assume, but one by one. For this expert, habits cannot be changed overnight: “Because if not, the child or adolescent can collapse and feel like a failure,” she adds. Once the tasks that will be their responsibility have been established, reinforcement work must be carried out that lasts over time as they commit to the established tasks, adds Álava.

The complicity of the families with the rest of the environments in which the child and adolescent move is also an element to take into account to channel their irresponsibility. “You have to work together in the family, but not only the parents, but also the rest of the family or friends, and the educational field,” says Álava. In the case of the school, the dialogue between parents and teachers must be fluid so that if, for example, they are working on autonomy in the classroom, parents work in the same direction at home. “Many times, the adult fears the effects that not having their homework done or forgetting the pencil case at home may have on their child. The only thing that will happen is that he will learn for future occasions. Being responsible from a young age will avoid the consequences of not doing things as they move towards adulthood”, affirms this expert.

