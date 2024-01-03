Of Silvia Turin

From cider vinegar to turmeric and hard-boiled eggs. How to counteract the negative consequences of days of excessive eating and prepare yourself in the best possible way to (really) implement good health intentions

We know, there are always excesses and blunders during the holidays and it's right to indulge in them, but the weeks after Christmas-New Year-Epiphany are perhaps the most insidious of the year to get back in line: there were many days of interruption of the normal routine and It's harder to get back into habits which help to establish a rule (food and health). Here's how to manage with some tricks to return to a healthier daily life after excesses and to set the right optimism to push yourself to consider (and successfully implement) the health intentions for the new year.

For digestion The stomach first of all. Try detoxifying your digestive tract with a spoonful of apple cider vinegar. Take it in the morning after an evening of partying: the acidity will naturally promote digestion and significantly reduce abdominal swelling, pain and other unwanted gastrointestinal symptoms. If you don't like it pure or can't handle it, try mixing it with hot water and honey.

Against swelling Easy and accessible remedy for everyone to combat swelling due to excess carbohydrates and salt in foods on holiday days: a few glasses ofwaterfall to drink during the day (more than usual) and a snack full of potassium

like one bananawhich helps counteract excess sodium.

Against drowsiness Fight tiredness due to being weighed down: excess carbohydrates activate tryptophan in the brain, which triggers drowsiness and tiredness. The antidote consists of the branched chain amino acids valine, isoleucine, leucine found in chicken, fish, dairy products and eggs. They reduce or delay post-prandial drowsiness. A hard-boiled egg is also good as a light snack.

After excesses of alcohol It seems counterintuitive but excess alcohol leaves the body dehydrated: you will need to compensate in magnesium, vitamin B12 and vitamin C. Eat foods rich in these substances. A few handfuls of pumpkin seeds for magnesium, fish and shellfish for vitamin B12 and two kiwis for vitamin C.







And for the liver, try the curcumin: The active compound in turmeric makes this Indian spice the ideal remedy to counteract the effects of excess alcohol, as it helps absorb the residual acid that remains in the body and purifies the liver. Turmeric also has powerful anti-inflammatory effects. You can pour a teaspoon of turmeric into your morning tea to reap all its beneficial effects.

The sun A walk outdoors on a sunny day amplifies the beneficial effects of the foods listed above. Breathe fresh (and possibly unpolluted) air and expose the skin in the sun

it can increase the production of endorphins which help you feel optimistic and motivated. One study showed that just looking at nature images (versus photos of urban landscapes) can increase internal energy levels and make us feel ready for new challenges.

