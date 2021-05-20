If you’re immigrant in the Region of Murcia and you want to carry out a procedure such as, for example, renew your residence permit or request authorization to work, you must make an appointment at the Immigration Office.

The Government Delegation in the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia is located in the Francisco Alfonso Hidalgo Martínez Street, Km. 388, N-301. (Cabezo Cortado-Espinardo, 38) and has a schedule from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays and from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday in summer.

You can request an appointment in Immigration you can do it through three different ways: by phone, from the Immigration Electronic Office or using the App ‘Alien Prior Appointment’.

By phone



To make an appointment by phone, you can call the number of the Immigration Office in Murcia by dialing 968989600. An official will attend you and give you all the necessary indications so that you can request your previous appointment.

Via Internet



To make an appointment through the Internet you must access the Web page of the Electronic Office for Immigration.

Once you are inside, select ‘Murcia’ as a province to request an appointment at your Immigration office. After having given ‘Accept’ a drop-down will appear where it will indicate all the procedures that you can carry out.

Select the procedure you want to carry out and you will see all the documentation you need for it. Fill in the personal information they ask for and click ‘Accept’ again.

Once you are done you will see the day and time that you have been assigned for your appointment in Immigration.

You can submit some requests from home without requiring an appointment by logging in with your Digital certificate. For example, you can renew your permit, present a initial authorization request, contribute new documentation to your file or pay fees 052 (residence permits and other documentation for foreign citizens) and 062 (work authorizations for foreign citizens) electronically.

APP



You can also request your appointment through application ‘Alien Prior Appointment’. To do this, go to the app store on your mobile phone, search for it and download it.

When you enter the app look for the section ‘Procedures’, then ‘Appointments’, ‘Immigration’ and click on ‘Next’.

Mark ‘Murcia’ when it tells you to indicate the province and you will be able to see the necessary documentation to access the procedure. Add the data that it asks for and choose the option ‘Request a new appointment’.

You can choose the date and time that suits you best. Then click ‘confirm’ and then ‘finish’ once you have verified that all the data is correct.

Procedures carried out by Immigration



-Authorization and renewal of temporary residence and work for others

-Authorization and renewal of temporary residence and self-employment

-Authorization and renewal of temporary residence and work within the framework of transnational provision of services.

-Authorization and renewal of residence and work for research and highly qualified professionals

-Authorizations to work. Residents

-Authorization of work of holders of stay for studies, student mobility, non-work practices or volunteer services

-Modification of the situations of foreigners in Spain

-Exceptions to work authorization

-Extension of short-term stay

-Authorization of stay for studies, student mobility, non-work practices or volunteer services

-Authorization and renewal of temporary non-profit residence

-Family reunification

-Rooting and other exceptional circumstances

-Long-term residence authorization

-EU-long-term residence authorization

-Authorization of residence for minors

-Report on temporary displacement of minors

-Adoption visa for foreign minors

-Asylum and refuge

-Union Citizen family card

-Expulsions and returns

-Resources

– Issuance of a community resident registration certificate

-Registration certificates

-Travel title

-Return Authorization

-Identity card of foreigner

-Alien identification number

-Starting and proposing disciplinary proceedings

Issuance of a community resident registration certificate

Letter of Invitation

Return Authorization

Foreigner identity card

Alien identification number