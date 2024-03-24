A American visa It is an essential and official identity document with which you can legally enter the United States to carry out numerous activities depending on the type of visa you have applied for, such as tourism, business or education.

It is important to emphasize that for each type of visit to USA A specific procedure must be carried out, so you have to be very careful in case you consider doing something that is outside the legal terms in the country with a B1/B2 tourist visa.

If the United States authorities discover that you are working without having the visa suitable for it, you could end up deported.

So if you have already gone through a similar situation and are now considered someone inadmissible in USA but what you want is to re-enter that nation, here at Debate we tell you how to apply for an American visa once again in case of deportation.

Through the official website of the United States Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), it is established that if a person or traveler has been declared inadmissible to enter the USA under the section 212 (a)(9)(A) or (C) of the Immigration and Nationality Lawyou must use a form to request authorization to be legally admitted to that country again.

This consent is known as “permission to reapply”, and can be consulted on the official website of the USCISwhere you must submit a direct request from the Form I-212which will establish where you can apply.

It should be noted that the site explains that in addition to the applicant being able to submit the form to the Customs and Border Protectionnow they can also do it electronically in the Electronic System for the Secure Adjudication of the Form (e-SAE).

It is worth mentioning that filing in person remains an option available at some designated ports of entry in CBP or in pre-authorization locations.

It must be taken into account that the people who can access this permit are all those who seek admission as a nonimmigrant at a US port of entry but are not required to obtain a nonimmigrant visaor, anyone who has applied for a non-immigrant Visa that does not fall into the K, T, U or V category at a United States consulate.

The official price to be eligible for this permit in case you want to apply once again for an American non-immigrant visa, which includes the B1/B2 tourist visais around $930 dollars.