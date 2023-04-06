Mexico.- It was a few weeks ago when the tycoon Elon Musk announced the construction of a Tesla Motors gigafactory in Mexico, more specifically in the northern state New Lion.

After the announcement made by one of the richest men in the world, different vacancies that will be available in the company were announced on the official website of the company that manufactures electric cars.

Thus, vacancies are offered ranging from management positions, where many requirements are required, to the last jobs in the car production chain, where there are also car washto whom, in matters of scholarshipthey are only asked for the finished high school.

In this way, Musk’s corporate is looking for car preparation specialists who will be tasked with detailing and preparing electric vehicles for delivery to customers.

According to what was detailed by Tesla Motors, the job consists of “the high-quality preparation of customer cars, vehicle washing and the preparation of new delivery vehicles for customers”.

As referred to on the official Tesla website, these are the requirements that are needed if you want to apply for the car wash or car preparation specialist vacancy:

Driver’s license

High school certificate completed or its equivalent

Demonstrated ability to work in a team

Proven track record of having a great work ethic

Ability to lift up to 60 pounds (about 27 kilograms)

The job position, like most of the jobs that were opened in Mexico, will be the state of Nuevo León, and whoever wishes to apply You must enter the official page of electric cars.

Because the Vehicle Preparation Specialist is responsible for ensuring that each Tesla car is delivered to buyers in the best conditions, they must perform the following tasks:

Clean vehicle exteriors and interiors to company standards

Operate misters, hoses, vacuums, and other equipment

Ability to spot and manage paint remediation on site as needed

Track schedules, prioritize and manage time effectively to meet deadlines

Communicate with various teams that are involved in the vehicle orientation process

Manage inventory and reorder supplies as needed

Troubleshoot and escalate to management through appropriate channels when necessary

Perform additional responsibilities as assigned to meet business needs

Arrange delivery and pickup appointments to help get customers back on the road.