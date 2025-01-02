In Spain, we have surely observed how some other user has put their hand in their pocket to grab their car keys and… surprise, They had disappeared. From there, anguish and frustration take over your body and endless scenarios and possibilities run through your mind to try to guess the exact place or location where you could have lost said item.

Unfortunately, and in the vast majority of cases, the keys remain lost for eternityand the only escape route is to resort to the other game that is delivered with the vehicle to be able to make a copy and have an ’emergency plan’ in case a similar situation happens again in the future.

How can we make a duplicate car keys?

First of all, it should be noted that having a duplicate car key can be very important when faced with scenarios like the one we mentioned above. Therefore, it is advisable to go to the hardware store or specialized center nearest store so that they can personalize the keys they have in stock or code the type of remote control corresponding to the vehicle in question.

Under normal conditions, the first thing to do, if you have purchased a new car, is contact the dealer so they can send us a duplicate. This option, however, can take a certain period of time and could also cost us a significant amount of money, depending on the make and model of the vehicle (the cost can reach up to 300 euros).

Likewise, it would be necessary inform the dealer of some information of the car, such as the security code that they offer you when you purchase the vehicle or some document that confirms who the owner is to avoid all types of fraud and possible short-term theft of the car.





Where is it easier to get a duplicate?

As we have indicated above, going to a specialized key duplication store or center is the best way to do it. faster way to obtain a duplicate of said element, since they have a specific machine where they make a quick and perfect copy of the key.

However, if both keys are lost and we do not have any type of ‘backup’ copy, the problem would get complicatedand a lot. In this case, a specific key would have to be requested from the official service and encoded with another electronic module, which would take much more time and, above all, cost more money.





Therefore, the most advisable thing is to have a game safe at home and placed, above all, in a safe place to avoid making the situation difficult or confusing for us in case of loss, theft or breakage of the element.