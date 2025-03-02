The psychologist Belén Colomina, an expert in Mindfulness, guides in this audio guided meditation session to favor nighttime rest and mental calm





He dream It is much more than a simple rest; It is an essential process for our mind and our body. While we sleep, ours brain consolidated memoriesprocess Emotions and restores its balance.

It is in the deep sleep where repair occurs, … where stress dissolves and where our energies are renewed.

And for this reason, in the Guided meditation This week, I invite you to give you to this conscious rest space, to prepare your mind and body for a dream repairman. In it, we rely on breathing to dissolve tensions and allow each thought to soften like a wave that returns to the sea.

Trust this natural process. It allows rest to reach you smoothly, like an enveloping breeze. Now, it’s time to release and rest.

I hope it is useful and you have a good break.

We can meet every Sunday in ABC well -being (I put here the list of guided meditations). You can also know more about my work around the benefits of meditation in the book ‘The healing power of silence’ (Grijalbo) and on the Instagram account: @belencolomina.











