Beach or mountain? Classic summer dilemma that, in the driver’s facet, also raises the question of what car to have to enjoy the holidays to the fullest. Either of the two are dynamic destinations, that is, they lend themselves to routes to move. For this reason, AutoScout24, Sumauto’s specialist second-hand vehicle portal, has identified ten vehicles that, due to their characteristics, become a essential for either of the two destinationsand all this from around 3,500 euros.

First is the Volkswagen T4 Multivan, with multiple customization options. This vehicle can be considered as one of the natural heirs of the famous T1/T2 van that popularized the hippie movement of the 60s and 70s of the last century. Like its predecessor, the interior and exterior of the T4 Multivan model can be customized to suit the owner, with small tables inside and even mounting a tent on the roof. In the VO market, you can find units from 6,400 euros.

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the best SUVs of all time, because, due to its technical characteristics, it allows you to reach natural places that the vast majority of cars cannot reach. Dirt, mud, sand, stone roads, streams… the Wrangler is synonymous with extreme adventure for all those drivers who take control of it. Accessible from just under 23,000 euros.

The Nissan Navara is an SUV that transports “almost everything”. Like the Wrangler, the technical characteristics of the Navara make it an ideal vehicle for discovering the most remote places of nature and the coast. In the wide area behind the passenger compartment of this pick-up you can load a variety of objects, from surfboards to even small boats. Its price on the used car market? From just under 15,000 euros.

On the other hand, the Renault Twizy is an electric to park almost anywhere. Its small size -it measures just over 2.30m long by 1.38m wide- is the main attribute of this car that can be parked practically anywhere, especially in those beach areas that are so crowded. To its size we must add that it is a 100% electric vehicle, so it would not have movement restrictions. And how much does it cost on the VO market? About 4,800 euros.

To enjoy driving with the sky by montera is the Mazda MX-5. It is the best-selling convertible for two of all time and also one of the cars with the largest legion of followers in the VO market, where there are units available from around 14,500 euros. Due to its technical characteristics, it is ideal for the driver who enjoys driving and who likes to feel the air on his face and listen to the sound of the engine, while tracing the innumerable curves of the coastal roads.

One of the star SUVs in the VO market is the Toyota Land Cruiser, which stands out for its versatility and its ability to circulate without problems on the most complicated surfaces and with low adhesion or grip. Its technical virtues make it one of the most sought after models in the used vehicle market, where there are units available from just under 22,000 euros.

Small in size, but very “big” as a 4×4, the Suzuki Jimny is one of the most unique models among SUVs. Its small size and low weight give it great driving agility, a key factor valued by a good number of drivers. Its characteristics allow it to travel with great ease on the most abrupt mountain roads and even circulate without problems through the dune areas that exist on some beaches. Its price in the VO market? From 10,000 euros.

The Fiat Panda is practical and cheap to maintain. Anyone who travels to the Pyrenees or the Alps will be surprised by the number of Fiat Panda units on the road, especially the 4×4 versions. On the other hand, in coastal and beach locations, it is also a very popular car as it is a very common model in rent-a-car fleets. Another of the attributes of the small car of the Italian brand is the adjusted price in its mechanical revisions, a plus, without a doubt, for that driver who is looking for a practical and cheap car to maintain. And how much does it cost on the second hand market? From 4,600 euros.

Likewise, the Citroën Berlingo is a “wizard” of space. Its interior can be configured in different ways, in such a way that everything can fit on board, from the umbrella, to the chairs, the towels, the portable cooler… and, of course, a whole family. Likewise, its side sliding doors allow you to adjust the parking space to the maximum, in addition to being able to sit partially in one of its seats to remove the sand from your feet without staining the interior. In the second-hand car market, its starting price starts at around 3,500 euros.

Finally, the Citroën AMI. Like the Citroën Mehari in its day, the AMI arrives with simplicity as one of its main virtues. In this case, the Citroën AMI is the same example as the Renault Twizy, that is, a very small car, 100% electric and with a design that hardly goes unnoticed. In the VO market you can find units with prices that start at 8,500 euros. And with that, park on crowded beaches where others are unable to find a space for conventional tourism.