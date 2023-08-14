American gambling websites are trying to attract more customers. The easiest way to achieve their goals is to offer visitors favorable promotions. Often, a bonus is awarded for making a deposit. However, you can get additional incentives without risking your money. Recently online casinos have started giving out no deposit bonuses for linking a credit card to an account. It is worth learning more about this particular bonus and taking advantage of the generous promotional offers.

What are the specifics?

Beginners receive free spins for linking a card to the casino account. The terms of receiving this bonus depend on the selected casino. Often it is necessary to register and make a deposit using Visa/Mastercard/Maestro. After that, free spins and percentage for a deposit will be credited.

Some gambling casinos have no deposit bonuses. To obtain them, you need to specify a credit card as a payment method and verify your account. It is important to understand that the bonus has a wagering requirement. To withdraw the prizes received from free spins, you will have to make a turnover of bets with your own funds.

A promo code is often not needed. The system automatically provides the bonus. Sometimes, it is required to send a request to the support. In this case, you will receive the bonus within 1-24 hours.

You can use the offer 1 time only. It is necessary to specify the number of your credit card. It is forbidden to use the data of third parties. Only adult customers can register.

Why is this promo popular among players?

A promotion with the distribution of free spins attracts an additional audience. Beginners can make 20 spins at the expense of the online casino by choosing an operator from the slotsandcasinos.org/20-free-spins-add-card/. It will be possible to reduce the cost of betting. Simultaneously, these spins can bring payouts. After wagering, you can withdraw money or use it in any section of the website.

At the same time, the cost of betting is reduced. You can have fun and not make additional deposits. There is also an opportunity to test new slots, evaluate their volatility and RTP.

Why do online casinos give players spins?

The main purpose is to attract newcomers. Promo helps to motivate them to register. Some players will visit the casino regularly, which will have a positive impact on its profits.

At the same time, the promotion has a positive effect on the image of the casino. The brand becomes more popular. Players share the news about the distribution of spins on forums and websites dedicated to gambling. The platform becomes more recognizable. The advertising costs are reduced.

Linking the card increases the likelihood of repeated deposits. Visitors play more often. At the same time, the risks of online casinos are minimal. Only a few players wager funds received from free spins and withdraw them.