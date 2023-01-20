Carry out procedures in the Tax Administration System (SAT) It can be quite tedious for many people, especially since getting an appointment to attend their offices is complicated due to the saturation of appointment requests, but what not everyone knows is that there is a way to make procedures from the internet. today we show you how to generate your password.

The Tax Administration System (SAT) has implemented a series of online services with the aim of speeding up and facilitating several of its procedures for taxpayers, to carry out any of them it is essential that you have your cpasswordsince it will be your access key to all of them.

The good news is that it is also possible generate your password to access the Tax Mailbox directly from the internetwith it you can perform various operations such as filing tax returns, generating electronic invoices and more.

How to generate your password in the SAT from the internet?

To generate your SAT password from the internet you must enter the site SAT ID where a menu will be displayed with all the services that the government body has, including Create a password.

To obtain your password, it is necessary to prepare the following documents, as they will be essential when iEnter SAT ID to carry out this procedure.

Through the website of the SATID, choose the option “Password request” where it is required to provide personal information such as:

R.F.C.

Email

Cell phone number.

A copy of a valid official identification must also be uploaded

Computer with camera and microphone or cell phone

You will be asked to enter the RFC, the mail and optionally you can also register a telephone number to which they will send you notifications of your process, after verifying your data, you must upload a copy of your official identification and as a step extra said website will ask you to record a video to verify identity.

After performing these steps the SAT page will send you the paper of the procedure and will ask you to download the acknowledgment in PDF format and will also inform you that In a period of no more than five business days, you will be notified if your request has been authorized or not..

If approved, you will receive an email with a link to complete the process and generate a new password to access the Tax Mailbox. It is important to mention that for this procedure it is not necessary to have a advanced electronic signature (FIEL) nor go to the SAT offices in person.