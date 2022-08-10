2022 is a somewhat unusual year for the football season: championship starting in midsummer. And if there are those who take advantage of being on vacation to also disconnect from appointments with their favorite team, there are many Italians who do not give up on supporting their colors even on vacation.

Here then is that all Huawei technology goes to support those who want to stay updated on matcheson the transfer market news and get off to a great start with your own virtual Fantasy Football team even under the umbrella, with the opportunity to win many prizes for those who download the applications starting from 23 August.

Follow all the matches on the go

To watch the matches or follow the highlights with the best goals from the first days are available on HUAWEI AppGallerythe Huawei branded application store:

DAZN is the first live and on demand streaming service entirely dedicated to sport, it allows you to follow major sporting events, including international football, even from two devices at the same time.

is the first live and on demand streaming service entirely dedicated to sport, it allows you to follow major sporting events, including international football, even from two devices at the same time. SkyGo is the app that allows you to follow penalties, drifts and many sports challenges on the go, but also many shows, films and TV series, to please sportsmen, but also the rest of the family on vacation.

is the app that allows you to follow penalties, drifts and many sports challenges on the go, but also many shows, films and TV series, to please sportsmen, but also the rest of the family on vacation. NOW offers on mobile and tablet a catalog of always new films with over 1000 titles and first great visions to always have with you the most loved shows by the whole family.

offers on mobile and tablet a catalog of always new films with over 1000 titles and first great visions to always have with you the most loved shows by the whole family. RaiPlay is the app that offers the possibility of following many on-demand and live television broadcasts with access to all the entertainment and information programming of 14 Rai TV channels. With a catalog organized by types and genres, it is very easy to find your own content of interest and look at them at any time.

is the app that offers the possibility of following many on-demand and live television broadcasts with access to all the entertainment and information programming of 14 Rai TV channels. With a catalog organized by types and genres, it is very easy to find your own content of interest and look at them at any time. Mediaset Infinity brings together free programs from Mediaset networks, lots of cinema and TV series as well as Infinity + football which includes UEFA Champions League matches.

brings together free programs from Mediaset networks, lots of cinema and TV series as well as Infinity + football which includes UEFA Champions League matches. Whole field is the app that allows you to have all amateur football on your smartphone with real-time results together with rankings, scorers, squads and news of all Italian leagues, from Serie A to minor categories, passing through women’s football and 5-a-side football.

Field your winning team

And for all those who, in addition to following the championship, have created their own ideal team, fielding their favorite champions, manage the Fantasy Football it will be quick and easy even on the move with the best apps from HUAWEI AppGallery

Fantasy Football Leagues is the original app of Italian Fantasy Football and the most complete gaming platform for private leagues on the market that not only allows you to manage your league together with friends, but also to receive real-time updates on rankings, calendars and much more.

is the original app of Italian Fantasy Football and the most complete gaming platform for private leagues on the market that not only allows you to manage your league together with friends, but also to receive real-time updates on rankings, calendars and much more. Fantasy football auction guide runs to help with live information directly on smartphone or tablet to all the fantasy coaches who are about to create their own squad for the new championship.

runs to help with live information directly on smartphone or tablet to all the fantasy coaches who are about to create their own squad for the new championship. com is the application that, in addition to updating users with news and updates on the latest market hits, provides updates on matches with direct text, to be followed with confidence from all HMS smartphones and tablets, on all matches in the world.

is the application that, in addition to updating users with news and updates on the latest market hits, provides updates on matches with direct text, to be followed with confidence from all HMS smartphones and tablets, on all matches in the world. All Web Market is the app that allows you to stay updated on all the transfer market news in real time.

Support your colors

Football is passion and you know, the attachment to the colors of your favorite team never goes on vacation. Therefore, here are the applications dedicated to the fans of the major teams. In fact, they are available on the HUAWEI AppGallery:

All Juve

Milan News

The Interista

Florence Viola

Turin Granata

All these apps, together with those dedicated to other Italian teams, allow fans to stay up to date on club news and support them even from a distance.

HUAWEI AppGallery rewards the smartest fans

All AppGallery users who starting from 23 August they will download one of the many applications related to football will have the ability to access discounts and promotions reserved.

In particular, all those who will download the Fantasy Football Leagues app can request one 30% discount on the subscription to the PREMIUM version of the Alloys application. In addition, by downloading one of the many apps indicated in the AppGallery home, you can participate in a minigame with great prizes up for grabsincluding one year of free subscription to the PREMIUM version of the Leghe Fantacalcio App, the Official FIGC Italy Ball and the Official Jersey of the Italian national team.

Whatever your favorite team is, Huawei makes available on the HUAWEI AppGallery a complete offer of apps to follow sports wherever you are from HMS devices, all of which can be downloaded quickly and securely from AppGallery or Petal Search.

It is very easy find and download apps on Huawei devices smartphone and tablet. On Petal Search the list of AppGallery apps and other sources is available with the indication of the origin for each one: if an app is available on AppGallery it will appear at the top of the list with an “Install” button for immediate installation.

To search for apps, users can simply tap the pre-installed Petal Search widget on their device’s home page and type the name of the app they are looking for, or search for suggestions in the dedicated channel within the App. Users can also turn on app update notifications and be notified whenever a new version is available.

HUAWEI AppGallerywith steady growth from its global launch in 2018 to today reaches 580 million monthly active users (+ 10% year on year) with 432 billion app downloads: a 12% increase globally, which translates into a 56% increase considering only the market outside of China.