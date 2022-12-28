Amy and Frank go on a date via an app with 99.8% certainty that it will work out. A virtual simulation and an algorithm have predicted it. We do not know and we will not know if this date ends up in a romantic story. The episode of Black Mirror that stars this couple ends there. The science fiction series that imagines a future with a great presence of technology narrates in this chapter how it intervenes in the search for love. Will it come to that? Can love be predicted? Or, as the poet Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer said: “Love is a mystery. Everything in it are phenomena to which more inexplicable; everything in him is illogical, everything in him is vague and absurd”?

Today, thanks to dating apps, the number of people you can meet has increased considerably. From a practical point of view, having guarantees that the love affair can work is a way to optimize time and avoid disappointment. So it seems logical that the formula of love is sought.

But this is not something new, more than 20 years ago the American psychologist Arthur Aron defined 36 questions that made two people fall in love and a television program put them to the test with apparent good results. The key is to accelerate the process that leads to sharing intimate aspects and for this the questions formulated by Aron progressively investigate personal and emotional issues, insecurities, fears, doubts and certainties. Shared vulnerability generates closeness, according to Mandy Len Catron in her essay How to fall in love with anyone, following these steps.

More recently, Badoo dating app has devised a test to check the chemistry prior to a date. It is about asking the other person what caught their attention about her own profile, taking an interest in her, asking her questions to encourage conversation; ask him for advice; talk about successes and errors or to end in a telephone conversation in which more closeness is already created when hearing the voices.

There is no data on whether it works, but surely more than one and more than two will be encouraged to follow the guide, especially taking into account the difficulty that exists to start conversations in the new flirting applications (57% of the people who Daters find it difficult to know what questions to ask when they start talking to someone in an application, as Badoo itself explains in the article 6 Questions to ask your match before you go on a date [Preguntas qué hacer a un ‘match’ antes de ir a una cita, por su traducción en español].

From falling in love to love

Like in the episode Black Mirror, we do not know what happens after those first questions after which an approach is achieved. Initial falling in love is possible, but for love to emerge from there, you have to take another step.

Infatuation, as defined Chóliz, M. and Gómez C. in the article Social emotions: infatuation, jealousy, envy and empathy is: “An emotional explosion that is accompanied by mental clouding, euphoria and a desire to join another person.” It is caused by a mixture of physical attractiveness, closeness, similarity in attitudes, values, beliefs and reciprocity. This fascination with the other person makes us idealize them on many occasions. Love will come when you get down to reality and, even so, interest is maintained. It’s a softer feeling and also more stable.

The American psychologist Robert Sternberg defines love according to three parameters: intimacy, passion and commitment. Intimacy is the desire for closeness, sharing, giving and receiving. Passion is physical attraction along with sexual desire. Commitment is the decision to want to maintain that relationship. According to this triangle theoryDepending on the amount of each of these three elements that is present in a relationship, one type of love or another is defined. Falling in love would occur when there is above all intimacy and passion. Love would be a balance between the three factors.

the science of love

The other issue that has attracted attention regarding love is objectively understanding why it occurs. To do this, neurological studies have been carried out that analyze which parts of the brain are activated in the different phases. In the review of articles on the subject collected in the magazine Sciencetitled The neurobiology of love (neurobiology of love), it is described that love activates “specific regions rich in oxytocin and vasopressin receptors and, at the same time, deactivates a set of areas associated with negative emotions, social judgment and the evaluation of other people’s intentions and emotions”. That is, falling in love causes the reward circuit to activate when you are with that person while critical social evaluation and negative emotions are deactivated. It is understood, then, the mental clouding and euphoria that is experienced in those moments.

On the other hand, in addition to Sternberg’s, there are other validated psychological scales that seek to measure the type of love that exists between two people. These questionnaires, through a series of questions answered by the study subjects, seek above all to define and understand what is happening, rather than provoke falling in love. The same could be said of neurological studies.

Compatibility tests, questionnaires and virtual simulations (go as far as technology allows them to go) can give an idea and raise some minimum guarantees that two people will understand each other. There may even be favorable conditions for falling in love, among other things, because of the self-fulfilling prophecy: if we go on a date thinking that it has a 99.8% chance of success, we will surely be predisposed to it. But predicting a lasting love will be more complex. How many love stories cannot be consolidated, not because of a lack of compatibility, but because of life circumstances. As the popular expression says, man proposes and God disposes.

Arola Poch She is a psychologist from the University of Barcelona, ​​a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the UOC and a sexologist from the Camilo José Cela University. She is an expert in sexual education and disclosure, with several published books.