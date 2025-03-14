Any family, any community of owners, any company and any public administration annually performs a income and expenses budget planned for the year. For this, the Expenses of the previous year grouped by categories. From there, it is analyzed which items will foreseeably increase the next year and which will be reduced.

Once expenses have been analyzed, It is studied if the expected income will be enough to cover planned expenses. In case of not being enough, or certain expenses are cut or, if not possible, the indebtedness must be used, when this is feasible.

To carry out this budgetary exercise of the expenses planned for one year as basis the expenses incurred in each game the previous year. This is logical provided there are no extraordinary events that decoloque the hierarchy of expenses. When these extraordinary expenses appear, it is essential to make a Zero Base Budget. That is, the budget is prepared Not giving the renewal of any expense of the previous year without justifying its true need for the new circumstances.

The European Union faces a Extraordinary event that necessarily It will structurally modify the budgets of member countries. An increase in the defense expenditure of 800,000 million euros in four years, of which 650,000 million They must be financed by each of the Member States with charge your own budgetsand the remaining 150,000 million will be financed by EU loans to the Member States. These loans will also have to be returned. They are not lost loans.

Although politically, the agreement of not taking into account the expenses in defense is not taken into account by each of the national budgets in The analysis of compliance with the maximum public deficit levels of each country, real deficits will increase And, consequently, public debt as well.

All debt must be financed. The ability of different countries to increase public debt from current levels is disparate. Germany is the only country of the main EU economies that really has a margin to increase its level of debt without excessive problems, except for the increase in the cost of debt, as seen in recent weeks. The majority of other European countries, or not, will have to Reduce other expenses to increase defense expenses.

It should be remembered the statements that the current NATO general secretary, Mark Rutte, made last December: “On average, European countries easily spend up to a quarter of their national income on pensions, health and social security systems. We need a small fraction of this money to have a much stronger defense and preserve our way of life. Freedom is not free. “

The temptation From many governments it will be taxes to cover the increase in expenses, but, from the current levels of imposition, this measure can cause a reduction in activity and final collection.

The different European countries will have to carry out an exercise of analysis of the viability and need for all expenses included in the budget. The elaboration of a Zero Base Budgetnot to do renewal of the amount of the expenses of the previous year only because this expense has been incurred in the previous years.

Elon Musk’s discussed performance at the head of the Government Efficiency Department (Doge) follows this principle. It involves breaking with a tendency of decades: an expense appeared in the budget of the following year simply because it already appeared in the budget of the previous year. Apart from the forms and possible excesses of Elon Musk’s performance, it is undoubtedly A good policy reexamine the need for each of the expenses of the administrations.

Pretend that the countries of the European Union spend 800,000 million euros in defense in four years and that it does not affect the composition of national budgets, and the different spending items is a chimera. Reality ends up imposing.