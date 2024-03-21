Fist

For a few years now, everyone seems to be looking for their purpose in life, what the Japanese would call ikigai. For our existence to have meaning, we need to have a reason to get out of bed, something that drives us and gives us direction, especially in times of uncertainty.

This longing is what drives Izan, the young protagonist of the fable. Why have I come to this world? to escape from his home to take to the roads in search of his purpose. In the words of its author, Tony Estruch: “Every human being sooner or later faces one of these two pains: either you assume the pain of not being yourself to please others, or you accept the pain of being you and that some “People distance themselves from you, or even reject you, because they do not approve of your life decisions.”

There are those who would like to lead a completely different existence than the one they have, but they stay in a narrow and uncomfortable comfort zone for fear of failing or being belittled by the known and familiar world.

However, what happens when we disapprove of our reality, but we also have no alternative? Bertolt Brecht illustrated this type of existential crisis in a very graphic way in his famous poem changing the wheel: “I'm sitting on the side of the road. / The driver changes the wheel. / I don't like where I come from. / I don't like where I'm going. / Why do I look at the wheel change so impatiently?”

Perhaps because, while the traveler is moving, he at least has the illusion that he is going somewhere. How can we discover our purpose when we feel lost and do not even suspect what our mission in the world may be?

There are three ways that can help us in that search:

Self-knowledge. If I don't know who I am, I will hardly be able to find my purpose, because it is closely linked to talent. When a person becomes aware that they have a gift for listening, for example, that can make them project themselves as a future therapist, coach or consultant. Therefore, it is worth stopping at what we can offer the world and, from there, shape the purpose.

Exploration. The meaning of life will not magically come looking for us on the couch. As the existentialists stated, we must create it. And to do this we have to go out into the world to increase the bandwidth of our experiences. Talk to different people – some of whom may have already found their purpose -, participate in projects that take us out of our routine, attend conferences, read books or watch movies that are different from the usual ones. In short, come out of the shell.

Try and failure. This is how experimental science advances: different possibilities are tried until one of them “lights the light bulb,” as happened to Edison after trying a thousand filaments that didn't work. This also applies when it comes to finding a passion. “Through what you don't like you get to what you like,” said Alejandro Jodorowsky. If one has been unhappy in all the offices in which he has worked, it is very possible that he is in the element of it if it is freelance. To rule out, we are getting closer to the ikigai.

These clues can lead to finding a vocation, a purpose in life, although one may not consider it their “mission in the world.” For this it is necessary that one more condition be met: that what we do has a positive impact on humanity.

We talked about this at the time when analyzing in this section what in the United States was called the great resignation, the great resignation, when millions of people left their jobs at the end of the pandemic because they did not bring them growth nor did they feel that they were improving the world in a concrete way.

This leads us to a fourth way to find our purpose in life: starting from what the world needs. If I perceive, for example, that there is a lack of kindness around me, because aggressiveness and polarization prevail, I can turn to my talents and see how I can focus them for this purpose.

Simplifying, we can ask ourselves the question: how and where can we be most useful to the world? Maybe until now we have been stumbling in a certain direction, but life shows us another path where our efforts will have more impact.

For this reason, a purposeful existence is often found at the confluence of what one expects from life and what life expects of one.

The what, the how and the why

— In the corporate world, one of the authors who has worked the most on the meaning of life is Simon Sinek, who establishes three levels of evolution. The philosophy of Steve Jobs at Apple is often used as an example.

— The first level is WHAT you do. In the case of Apple, the answer is: “We make personal computers.”

— The second level is HOW you do it. Jobs would have responded: “Our products are beautiful and easy to use.”

— The top level is WHY. Apple's reason was: “Challenge the status quo and do things differently.”

— Analyzing the what, how and why will allow us to delve deeper into the true motivations that underlie what we do. And if there isn't a why, then perhaps we need to look for a more meaningful mission elsewhere.

Francesc Miralles is a writer and journalist who is an expert in psychology.