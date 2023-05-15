Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Do you prefer to book spontaneously instead of planning a long holiday? Tips for consumers looking for last-minute bargains for their 2023 summer vacation.

Hanover – Are you longing for a break from everyday life, but don’t have the time or energy to plan a trip months in advance? Then a last-minute trip for this year’s summer vacation could be just the thing. However, many trips will be expensive for vacations in 2023 – this also applies to bookings made at the last minute. Get hold of it with a few tricks consumer still the best last minute deals.

Last minute vacation 2023: Travel experts recommend being open about vacation destination

All trips whose booking and departure are between 3 months and 14 days are considered last-minute trips. “Ultra last minute” trips are booked less than 14 days in advance, explain the holiday specialists lasminute.de. However, it is a common misconception that there are last-minute bargains just for spontaneous trips.

Although airlines and tour operators used to have residual stock offers, consumers now often pay a surcharge if they book their vacation at short notice. This is due to the fact that supply and demand are precisely estimated and there are rarely any places left, writes the advice portal carefreeflying.com. Opinions about whether Book early or last minute more worthwhiletherefore diverge.

Consumers should always search multiple comparison sites to snag cheap flights and hotels. © Christoph Schmidt/dpa

Holidaymakers can still find cheap offers, especially for flexible trips. According to the comparison portal for flights and hotels skyscanner.de it is a decisive advantage to be open when choosing a holiday destination. The portal offers the “All Places” function to search for the cheapest holiday destinations around the world. But flexible travel dates can also help to find a trip for little money. For example, if a full month is specified as the travel period, comparison portals can offer periods when flights and hotels are cheapest.

Summer vacation 2023 Last minute: Book your return flight separately

But even those who have a specific travel destination in mind and only have two weeks available can sometimes spontaneously find bargains for their summer vacation; by booking the flights separately, i.e. one-way. In this way, two different airlines can be selected for the route and, in the best case, money can be saved.

If you have strong nerves, you should also wait until the very last second to book your flight. “The closer the departure date gets, the more the flight prices can drop,” explain the experts from skyscanner.com. As night flights are generally less popular, it is also worth looking for late evening flights.

It also makes sense to search through several travel portals for offers. In addition to skyscanner.com offer about HolidayCheck and Check24 for the best deals. If consumers have found a bargain on a portal, they have to be quick: the best offers are often sold out after just a few seconds, warns carefreeflying.com. (tt)