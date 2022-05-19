As there’s an increase in the number of people experiencing hair loss, more clinics are coming up as providers of hair restoration treatments. When you consider how the availability of these clinics has improved access to hair restoration treatments, you’ll revel in how far cosmetic surgery has come. Some clinics have even created novel treatments giving patients enough options to explore.

Unfortunately, some of these clinics offer substandard services, which give poor results. What’s worse is that many of them have marketing strategies in terms of their presence on the internet, which has made it difficult to identify them. As bad as this is, it’s left to every individual hoping to get hair transplant services to be careful in selecting hair transplant clinics.

If you’re a medical tourist hoping to have your hair transplant in Mexico, or a resident looking for the best hair transplant clinic in the country, this is the place you’ll find out. Here we’ll discuss tips on finding the best clinic that offers excellent hair transplant services in the country. But first, what should you expect for a hair transplant in Mexico?

A Hair Transplant in Mexico – Expectations

Mexico being one of the top five hair transplant destinations in the world is undeniably one of the least popular things about the country. In fact, you’ll have explored many other things about the country without thinking about hair transplants. But the fact that it’s not popular doesn’t change that it’s a preferred destination for so many people, including those from the United States of America.

The country has some of the best hair transplant clinics and surgeons who provide excellent services to many who need them. So getting your hair transplant anywhere around Guadalajara, Cancun, Tijuana, Monterrey, and Mexico city means you can expect to be treated by world-class surgeons in clinics that are adaptive to the sophistication and demands of the industry. But that’s not all there is to hair transplants in Mexico.

While a hair transplant isn’t a cheap operation, the cost in Mexico is relatively cheaper than in most popular places in Europe and the US. You can have your hair transplant done in the country for as low as $2,000, going up to $5,000. If you’ve done a little research on the cost of hair transplants, you’ll understand how ridiculously cheap this is.

As possible as it is to confuse this cheap cost for a low standard of care delivery, that’s not the case because a high standard of care is always delivered. The low cost of hair transplants is only because the minimum wage and cost of living in the country are low. But you still have to be careful at the clinic to choose your procedure. So please keep reading to see how to find the best clinics.

How To Find the Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Mexico

The following are effective ways how to find excellent hair transplant clinics in Mexico:

1. Do Some Research

Many individuals make the mistake of booking a consultation with a clinic before properly researching the clinic. While this may work out for you if the clinic is recommended, it’s not the best decision if you’re not working on a recommendation. Instead, you’ll need to research your hair loss condition, explore the available treatments, and set realistic expectations. When you do these, you go into consultation very informed about the procedure, allowing you to ask relevant questions on the course of treatment presented to you.

2. Check for “Dodgy Deals”

This is an extension of the research you’re required to do and is an effective way to avoid unsavory clinics. When you have a shortlist of clinics, you have to check for those that offer highly discounted hair transplant procedures or daily deals. A hair transplant isn’t cheap, and it isn’t a fast procedure, so you should run away from any clinic offering such packages.

3. Know the Surgeon

Hair transplant is a delicate hair restoration treatment that requires the highest level of professionalism, skills, and experience. You have to confirm all these by getting to know your surgeon. Avoid clinics that don’t have the information of surgeons on their

website or those that have intermediaries as consultation agents. You must speak directly to the surgeon during the consultation, which can be virtually done initially before physical contact. It would be best if you asked about the surgeon’s qualifications, the number of procedures he has attempted, and his success rate, amongst many others.

4. Check Clinic’s Registration

There are local and international reputable bodies like ISHRS and ASPS certifying clinics and surgeons for hair transplant operations. For example, if you check CapilClinic, you’ll realize that the surgeon and the clinics are registered and certified for operations. This is the type of clinic to select for your hair transplant surgery.

5. Ask About Available Procedures

Best clinics offer varieties of hair transplant procedures to give their patients exhaustive options suitable for their hair restoration treatment. You should check for clinics that offer two or more treatments. CapilClinic offers the standard and minimally invasive FUE transplant technique and doubles it with the DHI technique, treatments that are flexible enough for different conditions. They also double it with stem cell treatment to tackle hair loss at the roots.

6. Check For Reviews

Reviews go a long way in determining the quality of services a clinic offers. So when you select a clinic, check for what past patients said about their treatments and patient care. This helps you put many things into perspective.

7. Check Before and After Pictures

Every top hair transplant clinic has before and after pictures that show the operations they’ve conducted over a long period. It would help if you asked for these pictures because they give you an idea about the skillful touch of the surgeon and their capabilities. They also allow you to check for patients with similar conditions as you and the outcome of their procedure.

Final Thoughts

While there are a few other notable hair transplant clinics in Mexico, we’ll advise you to check CapilClinic because they are an excellent hair transplant clinic with many years of experience providing hair restoration treatments. You can also use the tips mentioned to gauge their standard before making your decision.