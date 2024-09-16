Migrate to The United States is the target of many Latinosbut not everyone wants to lose their roots. Although there are many establishments that They offer Colombian productsnot everyone knows how or where to find them. This Google feature will allow those who wish to find the nearest store.

“Colombian products near me”, when entering this into the Google search engine, stores near your location will appearFor example, in Florida, where there are thousands of Colombians, there are countless stores with typical Colombian products. In Miami, you can find markets and shops such as Tropicana Flea Market, Carnaval Supermarket and El Colmado.

In Texas, meanwhile, There are many stores that have opportunities to not lose Colombian roots and remember their homeland. Latins Good Grocery Store; Phoenicia Specialty Foods; Parrilla Colombiana; Fiesta Mart; Phoenicia Specialty Foods; among many other stores.

If you want to search for something else, This Google feature allows you to find: restaurants, cafes, gas stations, pharmacies, banks, tourist attractions, gyms, medical services, parking lots and even shopping malls. Just by typing “near me” you will find what you are looking for.

How many Colombians live in the United States?



The United States is One of the most popular destinations for Colombians to migrate, in fact, the last Statistics support this statementAccording to the 2020 census, the Colombian population in the United States included 1,286,662 people; revealing an exponential increase compared to the 2010 census.

The Census Bureau study also revealed that Florida is home to the largest number of Colombianswith 403,567 inhabitants who identify their origin with the South American country. In addition, a report by Migration Policy, points out that there are five counties that are home to nearly a third of all Colombians in the country: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, in Florida; Queens, in New York; and Harris County, in Texas.