When buying a foreign car from hands on the secondary market, it is necessary to check the legality of its operation in Russia. Sometimes owners of used cars ignore customs legislation, do not register a vehicle when imported from another state. The owner drives for the prescribed period of time, and then, saving on duties, can put the car up for sale. Moreover, the gullible buyer may be shown all sorts of fabricated documents about “customs clearance”. Buying such a car is a big problem for a new owner. Therefore, when checking a vehicle, it is important to study its history for the correct passage of customs.

Where do uncleared cars come from?

By law, you can drive an uncleared car for six months. For this, its temporary import is issued. This is convenient if the motorist has citizenship of Belarus, Kazakhstan or Armenia. At the same time, every six months, he must leave the territory of the Russian Federation and repeat the procedure for temporary import.

For all other options for the legal use of a driven car from abroad, a full-fledged “customs clearance” and registration with the traffic police are required. And this is where fraud and fraud often begin.

Cases are widespread when, when registering customs duties, the owner “corrects” the year of manufacture or underestimates the volume and power of the motor in order to have low rates for calculating the duty. Sometimes the customs officers themselves “turn a blind eye” to such a scam and calculate the wrong amount of payments. However, sooner or later, when registering with the traffic police, the discrepancy may be revealed and the owner will have to cover the underpayment.

There are other cases of incorrect “customs clearance”. Sometimes a car is brought from abroad under specific documents left over from a car damaged in an accident. It is issued at the customs “cut”, that is, as spare parts, and then unharmed and sent to the workshop, where the numbers are interchanged under the existing PTS. This method is illegal, but still actively used to save money on customs duties. Further, the customer drives such a car for a long time, and then, after a few years, deregisters it and puts it up for sale. Sometimes a forgery with numbers is revealed, but more often the car goes to a new owner and continues to drive until the next re-registration reveals a deception.

How to check?

It is necessary to start checking the car first with a visual inspection. To do this, it is important to check the body and engine numbers with a specialist. If they are genuine, then further verification is carried out using the VIN code. To do this, you need to go to the official website of the Federal Customs Service and enter the VIN code of the car in the search field. The system should return all available information. Next, you need to compare it with the registration documents in the TCP. If the car is not included in the database and is not produced in Russia, then it is possible that it was issued upon import as spare parts or has a different status. Then you will need to reissue customs documents.

As a rule, the most profitable is the “customs clearance” of cars aged from three to five years. Other categories of passenger cars have higher rates.

Ordinary motorists “Cleared” individual cars at the lowest rates. If the machine has an engine displacement of 1500 cc. cm up to 1800 cc cm, then the calculation is based on 2.5 euros per 1 cubic meter. see engine displacement.

If the working volume exceeds 1800 cubic meters. cm, but not more than 2300 cubic meters. cm, then the rate for the car is 2.7 euros.

For cars with motors from 2300 cc. cm up to 3000 cc cm will take already 3 euros, and with more powerful power units with a volume of over 3 liters – 3.6 euros.

In general, customs clearance of a private car can be up to half of its cost. Therefore, it is now more profitable to buy new cars made in Russia.