Knowing how to speak and write in English, the mother tongue in the United States, is a useful resource when looking for work and residing in the country as it opens many doors to new opportunities. But courses can sometimes be expensive. That’s why There are many places that offer free classes where they teach you to master the language.

An online guide to the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) for immigrants recently arrived in the United States offers important information in which you can see how to study english for free.

The classes that Uscis recommends are known as “English for people who speak other languages” (ESOL, for its acronym in English) or also “English literacy” and are primarily intended for adults who do not understand the language because it is not their mother tongue.

In addition, courses to learn this second language can be taken both in a in person at locations close to each person’s residence or online from the comfort of home.

Where to find free English courses?

According to the guide offered by Uscis, American public schools, where children who do not master English can learn it perfectly, often also offer family literacy services, parent involvement, and training for parents of non-English speaking students.

Another option for adults is to enroll in English as a Second Language classes at educational programs offered by the community in which they reside, especially designed for adults.

Local libraries in each community offer materials to improve English. Photo:iStock Share

These courses taught in the communities They are usually free or very affordable and are offered during the day or at night so that adults can coordinate their classes with their work schedules.

Community members also offer their language teaching services free of charge, both in these centers and in community organizations, libraries, or even religious groups.

Local libraries They offer books, audio tapes, computer programs and other useful materials that are easily accessible to reinforce language learning.

Uscis recommends visiting the website literacydirectory.org to find the English program closest to your home or also usalearns.org to access virtual classes.