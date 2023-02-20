Repair of a heater is a service that becomes especially popular in the autumn-winter period. In order to qualitatively prepare for the cold weather, you need to take care of devices that will help you feel comfortable when the temperature outside the window drops below zero.

The basis of convectors and heaters repair

Many people use heaters and convection as heat sources, thereby maintaining a comfortable temperature in rooms for various purposes. Yet, sometimes the mentioned devices suddenly fail. And if such a nuisance happens to your equipment, better contact a good specialist.

Convector maintenance tips:

Periodically inspect the surface of the equipment for damage, and check the correct operation of all modes.

Every 3-4 months, evaluate the condition of the fuses and tips. If it is necessary, change them.

Clean the convector gently twice a year.

Dry clean the heat exchanger annually.

Heater maintenance recommendations:

Clean the device every six months.

Dust regularly with a dry cloth.

Have your equipment cleaned at least once a year.

Causes of breakdowns of electric convectors

Most models of such equipment are characterized by increased reliability. But they also break down from time to time.

The appearance of a need to repair the convector is due to the occurrence of the following circumstances:

the presence of a factory marriage;

natural wear and tear of equipment;

damage to structural elements;

intermittent power outages.

Breakdowns of infrared heaters

What to do if your heater doesn’t function anymore? Sometimes it’s just carelessness. It is worth checking the presence of gas in the cylinder. Perhaps this problem can be solved by simply replacing the cylinder.

Before replacing it, it is worth allowing the unit to cool completely to avoid burns. It is strictly forbidden to turn off the gas reducer while the heater consumes gas from the cylinder.

The heater may not ignite due to a faulty piezoelectric igniter. You need to check the functionality of the device. When starting, a characteristic sound and crackle should be heard, and a spark should also be visible.

Before starting, it is also worth checking that the tank is filled with gas. The pressure gauge must indicate the current pressure in the cylinder.

Common problems in the operation of a gas heater

Common problems in the operation of a gas heater and their solutions:

If the appliance does not turn on, first check that there is gas in the container. Also, check the temperature of the device. If it is much lower than room temperature, wait until the appliance warms up. At the first start, after turning on the gas supply. Additionally, wait for the air to escape from the system.

If the device turns off randomly, you need to find a local fault. The problem may be related to the attenuation of the burner (it is solved by preventing the occurrence of strong air flows) or insufficient gas volume in the cylinder (it is necessary to fill the container). Another reason for the heater to turn off randomly is insufficient oxygen in the heated room (opening a window or activating ventilation will be the solution).

Note that self-repair of gas heaters is not the best idea. Too many risks for an unprepared person. Repair of heaters should be entrusted to the masters.

Oil heater malfunctions and what to do with them

A failed oil heater should not be thrown away; you can restore the operability of this source of additional heating yourself, without involving specialists.

Oil heater malfunctions and their causes:

The lack of heating is due to a malfunction of the heater or fuse.

Oil leakage occurs due to a violation of the tightness of the container of the device.

The overheating protection is triggered due to a broken temperature sensor.

Before repairing an oil cooler, certain conditions must be created. This step will be the key to quality repair. First of all, it is necessary to prepare a place where the equipment will be disassembled. The main condition for this is space and good lighting. It is quite possible to repair the heater in the garage or any separate room.

To ensure the long-term operation of equipment, it must be placed away from the window in a room with low humidity. For connection, it is necessary to use only serviceable sockets and adapters. During use, do not cover the device. Otherwise, the heat transfer process may be disturbed.

With an illiterate approach to the operation of the device, the need to repair the oil heater will only be a matter of time. More than this, repairing a minor breakdown will cost less than buying a new appliance for space heating.

Final thoughts

Repairing a heater at home is quite problematic, and even expensive. At a minimum, you need to perfectly understand electronics and everything connected with it. Then the question arises of the necessary spare parts, where to buy them, and how to change them. As a result, it takes a lot of time and money, and the heater needs to work.

