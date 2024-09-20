How to find a guild or clan in an online game?

Joining a guild or clan in an online game can be one of the best experiences for any player. These groups allow players to learn, share strategies, and in many cases, achieve goals that would be impossible to achieve individually. However, finding the right guild or clan is not always an easy task. Let’s look at the steps necessary so you can join the perfect group that fits your needs.

What is a guild or clan?

In the context of online gaming, a guild (also known as a clan) is an organized group of players who band together to achieve common goals within the game. They can consist of a small number of close friends or hundreds of players from around the world. Guilds or clans offer a sense of community and allow players to collaborate on quests, share resources, and participate in exclusive events.

In many games, guilds have defined hierarchies, roles, and responsibilities. Some members may be tasked with leading quests, while others focus on resource gathering or strategy.

Strategies for finding the perfect guild

1. Figure out what you really want

Are you interested in being in those night raids, getting the best gear, and showing off your skills? Or maybe you prefer to relax with a group of people who don’t take things too seriously but still enjoy the game. It’s essential to be clear about this from the start. Ask yourself:

How much time am I willing to dedicate to the game?

Am I looking for competition or just having fun?

Is it important for the guild to be active during my game hours?

Do I need them to speak my language (literally and figuratively)?

2. Use the tools of the game

Most games these days make it easy to find a guild. They have search tools, in-game announcements, and forums. You might even come across a message in chat like “Looking for more members!”—and voila, you’re in.

World of Warcraft could be an example; they have a really handy tool where you can search for guilds that are recruiting members and see what each one is about before deciding if it’s right for you.

3. Get involved in online communities

Beyond the game, there is an entire universe of forums, Reddit threads, and Discord channels filled with people looking for new members for their guilds.

Reddit: Subreddits dedicated to your game are goldmines of information. Just go to one and look for posts from guilds that are recruiting members. Or better yet, make your own post and see who contacts you.

Discord: This is the place to be. Many guilds have their own Discord servers, and joining one gives you a taste of the community vibe. You can chat with potential guildmates, see what they’re up to, and decide if it’s the team you want to be with.

4. Take your time, there is no rush

When you finally find a guild that seems like a good fit, don’t feel pressured to join right away. It’s okay to play a few sessions with them as a guest or just watch on their Discord for a while. See if their style matches what you’re looking for. It’s better to take things slowly than to jump in and realize two weeks later that it wasn’t what you expected.