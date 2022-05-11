In this process it is important that have your valid passport, travel itinerary, resume, data of people living in the US at hand. and so you have traveled to this country the dates of your last 5 trips.

This form is originally in English, but at the top right you will find a menu where you can find help in Spanish.

It is important to mention that this form It is free of charge and it is recommended that you do it yourself, as it contains personal information.