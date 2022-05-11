What is form DS-160?
It is an electronic form in which foreigners can provide information and personal data. In addition, to clarify the reason for your trip.
This step is one of the most important because from this information the consular officer will decide whether or not to approve the visa.
For this reason, You need to be very honest when filling out the form. In addition, you must not leave empty spaces, as these provoke more questions from the consul.
Where to fill it?
This form can be found on the page of the Embassy of the United States in Colombia. When entering it, you must select the visa menu and click on the option ‘How to apply for a visa’.
In this process it is important that have your valid passport, travel itinerary, resume, data of people living in the US at hand. and so you have traveled to this country the dates of your last 5 trips.
This form is originally in English, but at the top right you will find a menu where you can find help in Spanish.
It is important to mention that this form It is free of charge and it is recommended that you do it yourself, as it contains personal information.
How is the form filled out?
This form has different sections Therefore, it is recommended that you save the information at each step.
one. You will be asked to provide your personal informationname, surname, country of origin, nationality and country of residence.
2. Then you will be asked information on the tentative date of your trip. You must provide the address of the place and how it will be paid for in the country, whether you will do it yourself or someone else will help you.
3. Then, it will be required that continue to provide more information about yourself, such as the address of your place of residence and telephone numbers to contact you. Also, there is a section where you will be asked by the social networks you have used for the last 5 years.
4. In the next section you will need to fill in your passport information as a number, the country where it was issued, the date when it was taken out and the expiration date.
5. Next, you will need to Enter the contact information of the person who will receive you in the United States. If you don’t know anyone, you should enter the number of the hotel where you are staying.
7. Also dYou will need to fill in information about your job, such as the company you belong tothe name and address of the same. And, they will ask you to fill in the date you started working, as well as the salary you receive monthly.
8. Lastly, they will ask you to provide security information as it does not have communicable diseases. Also, you will find questions if he has been arrested, if he has broken the law or if he has been involved in crimes of prostitution or sex trafficking.
In addition, They will ask you if you have participated in espionagein terrorist activities or if you have participated in genocide, torture or violations of religious freedom.
9. Once finished it is signed and the form is submitted.
