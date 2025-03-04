How to fight the downturn that gives us after eating without pulling tea or coffee

You have come out of work to eat very hungry and choose the macaroni dish and the fillet with fried potatoes of the day menu, followed by a dessert flan, because it has been a very hard day. Although it is four in the afternoon, you have a coffee, because you know that you still have to work again.

How can I leave coffee?

The ‘downturn’ is a feeling of fatigue, drowsiness and lack of energy that many people experience after eating at noon. This phenomenon is characterized by a feeling of tiredness, difficulty concentrating and, in some cases, irritability. Although very common, it can be frustrating and affect our productivity, mood and capacity for concentration.

The concrete causes of why this decline occurs is not yet known at all, but there are several factors that determine if we are going to experience that decrease in vital energy after eating.

The mid -afternoon downturn and nap

One of the factors that contribute to the dream at noon is inevitable: our circadian rhythms. The sleep and vigil cycle follows the variations of light and dark over 24 hours a day, but there are shorter fluctuations, called Ultradian rhythms. One of them is every 12 hours, and coincides with the time after eating and an increase in drowsiness. This is a phenomenon that has been observed in animals and people, Even when nothing has been eatenalthough a high food in carbohydrates usually gets worse.

While this decrease is normal, it can be more pronounced in people who do not sleep enough or who have a dream of poor quality. In southern countries, where there are more hours of light, nap is the traditional means to survive the drowsiness of the noon. But modern life is the great enemy of nap. According to data from First Health and Rest Study of Foundes In 2009, then there were almost 60% of Spaniards who never took a nap, and only 16% did it every day.

Blood food and glucose

After eating, especially if the food is rich in refined carbohydrates, the body experiences a rapid increase in blood glucose levels. This increase triggers insulin release, a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps cells absorb glucose and use it as energy.

However, when glucose levels increase too quickly, the body can release an excessive amount of insulin, which causes an abrupt fall of blood glucose. This fall, known as reactive hypoglycemiait is the one that can cause fatigue, dizziness and difficulty concentrating. “Reactive hypoglycemia occurs between two and five hours after having ingested a meal, especially if this is rich in sugars or simple carbohydrates, since they stimulate a greater secretion of insulin,” explains the endocrinologist Nuria García de la Torre Lobo.

There are also other hormones involved in addition to insulin. “I have patients who suffer the symptoms of hypoglycemia despite eating in moderation,” explains endocrinologist Carlos Enrique Rodríguez Jiménez. “It occurs in people with insulin resistance or diabetes, but it is also usually related to stress, the activation of the sympathetic nervous system that causes adrenaline levels to increase.”

Adrenaline is an response to the sudden drop in blood glucose, since the body interprets it as an alarm signal. This hormone, together with norepinephrine, serves to raise the low level of sugar, but also causes the other symptoms of hypoglycemiasuch as tremors, sweating, tachycardia and anxiety.

In short, we are not only less alert and with worse concentration, but nervous and irritable. It may not be the best time to have coffee, but that is what many people do.

Why Caffeine is not the best solution for the downturn in the afternoon

Many people turn to caffeine to combat the downturn in the afternoon. Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant that blocks adenosine receptors, a neurotransmitter that promotes drowsiness. In doing so, caffeine temporarily increases the alertness and reduces the feeling of fatigue but, eye, only sensation. In other words, caffeine prevents our brain from realizing that we are fatigued.

The use of caffeine to counteract sleep sensation in the afternoon has several inconveniences. First, caffeine can interfere with natural circadian rhythms and affect sleep quality at night. Keep in mind that caffeine has a half -lifeso a coffee at four in the afternoon will still leave us half of the caffeine circulating in the blood at nine o’clock at night, and will not be reduced to a quarter to two in the morning. This can create a vicious circle in which lack of sleep increases the dependence of caffeine the next day.

Although it has been observed that caffeine could reduce insulin sensitivity at the time immediately after consumption, it really does not significantly affect blood glucose level for most healthy adults, so it would not solve the episode Nuria García de la Torre Lobo

– endocrinologist

In addition, caffeine can cause side effects such as nervousness, anxiety, palpitations and digestive problems. It can also cause tolerance, which means that increasing doses are needed to achieve the same stimulating effect. “Although it has been observed that caffeine could reduce insulin sensitivity at the time immediately after consumption, it really does not significantly affect blood glucose level for most healthy adults, so it would not solve the episode,” confirms Dr. Garcia.

How to fight the downturn of the afternoon without caffeine

Instead of depending on caffeine, there are several diet -based strategies and lifestyle that can help maintain stable energy levels throughout the day. These are the recommendations of Dr. García regarding the diet:

Avoid food with added sugar and simple processed carbohydrates, such as white bread, especially with an empty stomach or if they are not accompanied by quality fat or proteins.

The contribution of carbohydrates must come from foods rich in fiber, such as legumes, whole grains, whole fruits (not squeezed) and vegetables.

Carbohydrate intake at meals should not be very abundant and can be accompanied by a small Snack mid -morning and mid -afternoon as a fruit or a yogurt.

It is also important to avoid alcohol intake since it favors the appearance of hypoglycemia.

All these interventions contribute to maintaining the most stable blood glucose and avoids sudden peaks and falls. On the other hand, proteins, such as those found in meat, chicken, fish, nuts or seeds, also help slow down digestion and carbohydrate absorption, as well as increase the feeling of satiety.

The exercise also has numerous benefits for energy and general well -being, and one of them is a lower incidence of the dreaded sugar downturn, even if it is indirectly. Physical activity helps improve insulin sensitivity, which means that the body can regulate blood glucose levels more efficiently.

In an experiment published in Nutrients it was possible to verify that even 10 minutes of soft activity, such as walking, helped reduce blood glucose peak After eating. In this way, the abrupt decrease of sugar that occurs as a response is also reduced. In addition, exercise increases blood flow and brain oxygenation, which can improve alertness and reduce fatigue.

Finally, since circadian rhythms have an important role in the downturn of the afternoon, it is essential to prioritize quality dream during the night. Sleeping enough helps maintain stable energy levels during the day and reduces dependence on stimulants such as caffeine.

