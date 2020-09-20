TTechnologies for detecting digital violence have so far not been able to detect anti-Semitism that manifests itself indirectly. The Alfred Landecker Foundation wants to close this gap with a three-year research project.

The task of the researchers is complex: In order to be able to decipher anti-Semitic codes, one needs prior knowledge. Anyone who speaks of the “Rothschild theory” in conspiracy circles or who shouts “Israel child murderer” on Al-Quds Day knows that they are understood by those around them.

Moderators of discussion forums on the Internet, however, are not always aware that the medieval ritual murder legend is being reissued here.