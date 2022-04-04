During all this time we have wanted to travel again, recover the emotion of searching for a destination, setting dates, planning an itinerary and dreaming of the journey until the day of takeoff arrives. Fortunately, that day has come and designing the best air return possible is a task we more than deserve.

Regardless of whether it is a local flight of a few hours, or a long-haul international trip, with considerable layovers and time lags, achieving a journey with the highest level of comfort and rest is not only an achievable experience, but also completely perfectible. in addition to a trend strongly associated with the needs of new travelers.

Today we live in times of a quiet, flexible, rested, enjoyable, even entertaining or productive flight, completely tailored to us. Especially now that we can safely travel together again, and where we appreciate that travel journeys are in themselves an extension and reflection of who we are and gives meaning to our lives.

Traveling must always be a pleasure, synonymous with the most positive in our day to day life and also the opportunity to enjoy every second. And today it is important to have the greatest flexibility in your trip, leading airlines such as Aeromexico they make it possible, ensuring that first-rate service and human warmth also travel on board, making us feel at home.

How? Through unique services and amenities such as the option to enjoy entertainment on board, thanks to individual screens, Wi-Fi connection, or even WhatsApp at all times, having the option to work, look for information related to our trip or keep in touch if necessary. .

More comfortable seats, priority services and even the opportunity to personalize our trip in our own way is possible thanks to the wide range of options for your flight with Aeroméxico, which can give us access not only to a much more private and comfortable Premier cabin of practical and safe way, but also provides the flexibility to modify our flight in case of a change of idea or plans.

Those who enjoy their experiences to the fullest and know that the trip is lived with all the intensity from day one, take advantage of your long-haul flight to eat in a unique way and make the travel menu the great start to taste something much bigger: meet and taste the best in the world.

This is how Aeroméxico makes available one of the most extensive and complete services in its segment focused on enjoyment, rest and entertainment, to focus on what is truly important, which is to live fully; travel safe and happy… Let’s fly with a new air!