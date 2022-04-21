Fall 10 stories or more without taking damage is one of the Seasonal Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Gliding won’t count toward completing the quest, so you can’t use jump pads or IO Blimp fans to land safely.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20K XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.

How to fall 10 stories without taking damage in Fortnite



To fall 10 stories without taking any damage, you must land in water. While you can do this by jumping from the top of a tall building toward a body of water, you need to be very accurate.

A quick and easy way to fall 10 stories without taking damage is to get a Jetpack and use it to hover as far up as you can above a source of water, then fall into the water.

You can get a Jetpack from the top floor of any IO Blimp still airbournebut we recommend going to the IO Blimp above Coney Crossroads, as it has a river directly below it.

Grab a Jetpack from beside one of the doors on the top floor of the IO Blimp, then go outside and press the jump button twice to start hovering. Head to the river just north of the blimp and boost up as much as you can. If you’re on level with the IO Blimp, you should be higher than 10 stories.

Either let go of the jump button or wait until the Jetpack overheats to fall into the water to complete the challenge and get an easy 20K XP. If the quest didn’t clear for some reason, use an Ascender to get back onto the IO Blimp and try again.

While you’re at Coney Crossroads, be on the lookout for a Med Mist. You need to use one on The Seven Forces, who are fighting the IO in the streets of Coney Crossroads. Doing this will complete another seasonal challenge and reward 20K XP.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, visit our guides on character locations, how to unlock Prowler, thermal weapons, and thermal fish.