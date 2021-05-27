Notebook batteries degrade over time. However, there are several ways to extend the life of laptops and make devices last longer, be it Mac or PC.

It is often said that the ideal is to use the laptop when it is plugged in, that it is better to stop the charge before reaching 100% and that you have to let it turn off by itself or, on the contrary, that it is not recommended that it go down more than 15 %.

Among all these statements there are some truths and some myths that should be forgotten. Then, Tips and Recommendations for Extending the Life of a Notebook Battery.

The batteries in all electronic devices degrade over time due to chemical properties of lithium ions: Battery capacity gradually decreases with use.

“In other words, good battery care practices seek to extend their useful life, which is usually between 3 and 5 years, according to the team. Although users follow all the advice to take care of them, with the passage of time, their performance decreases and that is normal ”, explains Matías Benz, marketing manager of ASUS Argentina.

recommendations

Users, especially from the coronavirus pandemic and the home office explosion, they usually keep their charger plugged in while using their laptop.

This causes the battery to be in a high power state (98-100% charged) for a period of time dragged on, which causes a reduction in its useful life.

But this practice ceases to be harmful when one has the possibility to configure the maximum charge to which you want the battery of the equipment to reach, according to the use that is given to it.

Some models, such as those from Asus, have some power modes that can be selected to achieve better results. Among the most common are:

Full Capacity Mode . To reach 100% charge. Recommended when the equipment is required to run unplugged for several hours. For example, when you are on a trip.

. To reach 100% charge. Recommended when the equipment is required to run unplugged for several hours. For example, when you are on a trip. Balance Mode . It allows a load of up to 80%. It is the one that is recommended for the regular use of notebooks, when we need a load to move from one place to another, but not for a long period of time.

. It allows a load of up to 80%. It is the one that is recommended for the regular use of notebooks, when we need a load to move from one place to another, but not for a long period of time. Maximum duration mode. Provides a charge of up to 60%. In this case, it is recommended to use it when the notebook is permanently plugged in for a long period of time.

Other tips

The best storage conditions for batteries are the ambient temperatures between 10 ° C and 35 ° C.

Avoid storing batteries in humid environments, which can increase download rates.

Do not place any electronic device or batteries near radiators, fireplaces, ovens, electric heaters, or other heat-generating equipment.

If the notebook is plugged into the charger constantly, every day, It is recommended to discharge the battery to 50% at least once every two weeks to free the battery from persistent high voltage.

In case you have a notebook, mobile phone or tablet that is not used for several months, it is recommended to charge the battery to 50%, turn off the device and remove the charger.

To avoid damaging the battery due to excessive discharge from do not use the equipment for long periods of time, it is advisable to repeat this procedure every three months.

