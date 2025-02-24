We are accustomed to analyzing equipment and devices of all kinds and, many times, we take over or we overlook to include a series of tips or tricks to maximize the useful life of these products. So we have preferred to stop for a moment and remember a series of recommendations to pamper the battery, see to what extent the RAM is important, the ideal specifications of a screen to play …

“Breaking with outdated beliefs and adopting good practices is key to optimizing the performance of a long -term computer. We usually force the PC battery until it runs out, but maintaining the load between 20 and 80% is essential to prolong the useful life of the same “explains Jonatan Cabanes, head of R&D D+iy specialist in PCComponent computers. From this Spanish ecommerce technology expert have developed a use guide that aims to destroy a few topics:

“Leave the laptop charger continuously ruins the battery”

This myth has its origin in ancient batteries, which suffered ‘memory effect’, for the production of crystals inside the batteries if they were not completely discharged. Modern batteries, with lithium ions, have intelligent systems that stop the load once 100%is reached, so keeping the connected charger does not have a significant effect on its useful life. However, it is recommended to occasionally unplug it to avoid unnecessary overheating, as well as protect the extreme temperature device.

“More RAM always means better performance”

Although RAM is crucial for the performance of a computer, having more RAM of the necessary does not guarantee an improvement in the speed or response capacity of the equipment, since its usefulness depends on the type of tasks that are performed. For example, 8 GB of RAM are sufficient for basic functions, while, for more demanding activities, such as gaming, video editing, it is recommended to opt for 16 or even 32 GB. Investing in a higher RAM can be an unnecessary expense if other components, such as the processor or the hard drive, are not at the same level.

“Turn on/off the PC can damage it”

Inherited from older equipment, this myth eludes to wear that repeated on and off cycles could generate in computers with mechanical hard disk units. Today, thanks to advanced food sources and SSD discs, current equipment can support thousands of cycles without experiencing damage. In fact, experts indicate that turning off the equipment is regularly beneficial, since it allows you to release memory and maintain optimal performance. Reiniciating the computer before a technical failure is an almost universal habit that does not have to damage it, although it will not always be the ideal solution. In complex situations, resorting to experts remains the most appropriate option.

“A computer does not need a regular cleaning routine”

Dust accumulation can be more than an aesthetic problem in our computers. Its deposit in ventilation grilles and internal components can block the air flow, overheating the system and generating static electricity in dry environments. This, in addition to decreasing computer performance, can reduce the useful life of components considerably, causing critical failures in the CPU or GPU. Therefore, the recommendation of experts is to make an internal cleaning to the equipment every 6-12 months, using compressed air carefully not damaging it.

“A 4K monitor is necessary to enjoy video games”

Although a 4K monitor provides incredible visual quality, it is not essential to enjoy a good game experience. In fact, a 1080p resolution, combined with higher soda rates, is preferable to practice competitive games. Most gamers prefer to bet on monitors with an average resolution, but with a refreshment rate of at least 120-144 Hz, which allows you to enjoy a quick and immersive game experience.

“To play video games we need a desktop computer”

Current gaming laptops, such as Lenovo Legion, have reached levels of performance that rival desktop computers, thanks to progress in processors and graphics cards. These devices, equipped with powerful components, offer sufficient power to enjoy video games fluently. In addition, their portability makes them ideal for gamers who want to be able to play are where they are, so their popularity has grown in recent years among those who value the combination of performance and mobility.

“The most expensive GPUSs are essential for gaming”

Although high -end graphics cards offer impressive performance, they are not necessary for all players. Many popular video games can be executed without problems on mid -range cards, allowing gamers to choose significantly more affordable models and combine them with a good processor for a fluid game experience. When in doubt, it is best to go to technology experts, who can recommend an ideal GPU based on the use, budget and other components of each user’s equipment.