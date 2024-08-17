We are halfway through a summer full of sport: the European Championship, the Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games or the start of the football leagues in mid-August encourage us to be more active and motivate us to exercise. The key question would be: is it possible to exercise during the summer? One of the examples of training in this period was carried out by Chris Hemsworth, famous actor of the character of Thor in the different Marvel films, when in 2017, to prepare for the film of Thor: Ragnarok, He showed his training in the Australian summer, combining outdoor activities, strength training and boxing, all in a warm climate with high temperatures. However, we must consider how we can approach it in a suitable and healthy way.

According to a recent systematic review which studied 29 studies with 561 participants, training during the summer is not only feasible, but can be beneficial for the body’s acclimatization to heat, an aspect that can improve physical performance in the long term. Research highlights that extreme heat can be a challenge, although many people manage to maintain or even increase their level of physical activity during the summer months, taking advantage of higher temperatures that allow for improved cardiovascular efficiency and body temperature regulation. Therefore, we must be clear that adapting training schedules is the key: the first hours of the day or the last hours of the afternoon-evening will allow you to avoid that more intense and exhausting heat in order to exercise.

According to the scientific evidencedifferent aspects must be considered in order to have a safe and healthy activity. Firstly, at a metabolic level, different effects occur depending on the time of day at which the exercise is performed. For trained people, doing it in the early hours of the morning will allow them to speed up their metabolism, so that they can burn calories during the rest of the day. Likewise, adaptation to heat will occur due to a decrease in core and skin temperature during exercise, producing adaptations in performance and greater tolerance to exercise at high temperatures compared to other seasons of the year. It is worth remembering that, In women, physiological adaptations may involve less sweating and a less pronounced increase in body temperature, which would imply greater heat retention during exercise compared to men. Another of the benefits of exercising in the morning It is the exposure to natural light, generating a greater production of melatonin at night, improving the circadian rhythm (or internal clock) and therefore the quality of sleep, reducing cortisol and stress levels, and producing a more restful sleep. Therefore, it is recommended to exercise early (the best time is before 9:00 in the morning), reducing possible thermal stress and dehydration.

He afternoon exercise During the summer, exercise can have some benefits because the body temperature is higher, which affects the muscles and joints when exercising more efficiently, and can reduce the risk of injury. Similarly, by eating throughout the day, we can face exercise with a better disposition and higher energy levels, increasing performance in the activity to be performed and better adaptation to the heat. Exercise performed in the afternoon in the summer reduces the stress accumulated during the day and can help improve sleep quality, but this depends on leaving enough time for the body to cool down after exercise so that it does not affect sleep. recommends that the activity takes place after 6:00 p.m., when the temperature drops, avoiding the hottest hours (from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.), thus reducing the risk of dehydration and heat stroke.

On the other hand, exercise intensity is keyMore intense activities such as running or cycling should be carried out at lower temperatures (early in the morning or in the afternoon) to ensure that there are no risks involved in carrying out the exercise, even if this means less adaptation to the heat. It is worth remembering that consistency in carrying out exercise at the same times generates better adaptation, and the exercise is more enjoyable. Therefore, moderate intensity and healthier exercise such as walking in the natural environment or routes with little gradient on a bicycle are preferable to strenuous activities that may put our health at risk.

In general, some recommendations can be offered to help the reader exercise safely and healthily during the summer. It is important to stay well hydrated (before, during and after exercise), regardless of the time of day, wearing light sports clothing that protects from the sun (using a cap if there is a lot of direct sunlight on the head area) and that allows sweat to transpire, as well as using sun protection if the activity is carried out outside with exposure to the sun’s rays. In addition, we should pay special attention to how we feel before and during exercise, avoiding continuing with the activity if we feel very tired, dizzy or very hot.

We should avoid the image of a person running or cycling in the hottest hours of the day, with temperatures close to 40 degrees, sweating and feeling like they are going to collapse at any moment. To keep moving during the summer, common sense and health must prevail when exercising.

